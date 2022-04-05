Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 4, 2022

MIDLAND, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP RTLR ("Rattler"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 3, 2022 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 2976565. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 through Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2976565. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@rattlermidstream.com