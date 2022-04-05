First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

MUNCIE, Ind., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation FRME will report first quarter 2022 financial results on April 26, 2022. The Corporation will host a first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-806-2932 and reference Conference ID 6838926. International callers please call +1 478-219-0639.



In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vucpzk7j during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 26, 2023.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors and Level One Bank (as divisions of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

