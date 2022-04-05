Enthusiast Gaming to Speak at CampaignTech East in Washington

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLXEGLX, ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce today that the Company will participate in CampaignTech East in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2022.



Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery will participate in the "Case Studies in Video and Digital Targeting" panel, which is being moderated by Sunny Khahera of Campaigns & Elections.

Campaigns & Elections is the preeminent "how-to" resource for politics, focused on the tools, tactics, and techniques of the political consulting profession. Its industry-leading conferences bring together political strategists, candidates, elected officials, public affairs professionals, technologists, and campaign staffers to offer networking opportunities and campaign training.

The panel will include:

Terrance Green, Founder of Truxton Creative

Micah Morris, Head of Sales & Marketing at GetThru

Pat Jakopchek, Partner at LPS Campaigns



"We're particularly proud of the work we've done with our public sector clients, bringing awareness to our large Gen Z and Millennial audience. This includes previous work with the Biden Harris Presidential Campaign, the U.S. Ad Council, Global Citizen, and Headcount. Speaking at CampaignTech East is a great opportunity for Enthusiast Gaming to continue delivering unique solutions for the public sector, including political campaigns, particularly as we head into midterm elections later this year," said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

The panel will take place from 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. ET at the MGM National Harbor Conference Center.

For more information, please visit https://campaigntecheast.com/

