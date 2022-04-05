IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces New Board Member

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an International Federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces that new Board member Heather Meeker, has been elected to the ISTO Board effective 1 January 2022 and will serve until 31 December 2023.



Ms. Heather Meeker is a partner at Tech Law Partners LLP and a Founding Portfolio Partner at OSS Capital, an early stage venture capital fund specializing in commercial open source development. She is also a member of the Advisory Council for the American Law Institute's projects on Principles of the Law of Software Contracts (2010) and Restatement of Law, Copyright (ongoing).

Meeker advises technology clients on intellectual property matters, including licensing and collaboration arrangements, software copyright and patent issues, technology procurement, open source licensing strategies, and intellectual property issues in investments, mergers and acquisitions. She is an internationally-known specialist in open source software licensing. Her latest book, Open Source for Business, is a definitive handbook for lawyers, engineers, and businesspersons on open source licensing in business. Her Technology Licensing: A Primer, is a widely used handbook for technology licensing specialists.

The ISTO Board of Directors oversees the financial operations of the organization, as well as the development of the ISTO Business Plan and related strategic activities.

"We would like to thank Heather Meeker for her commitment to serve the ISTO community. Her knowledge and experience will help support and grow ISTO programs," said Yatin Trivedi, chairman of the Board of Directors, ISTO. "ISTO looks forward to partnering with the global technology community to help expand collaboration and innovation with new consortia especially in the open source development area."

2022 ISTO Board of Directors

Chairman

Yatin Trivedi, Service Line Executive, Capgemini



President/CEO

Marco W. Migliaro, President and CEO, ISTO



Directors

Lewis M. Brodnax III, Sr. Director, IT Security, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Daniel C. Burnett, Executive Director, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Dr Leo F. Casey, Power Systems Lead, Google X

Brian K. Daly, Assistant VP, Standards and Industry Alliances, AT&T

Heather Meeker, General Partner, OSS Capital

Forrest D. Wright, President, Standards Strategies, LLC

Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .

