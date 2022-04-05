SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2021

April 05, 2022

Shell plc has today published its report on payments to governments for the year 2021 (the "Report").

The Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.

The Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority for publication through the National Storage Mechanism, where it will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Additional Information

For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Report. The Report was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on April 05, 2022 and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the Report is available at www.shell.com/payments.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Payments to governments

CAUTIONARY NOTE

