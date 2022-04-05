Proactive news headlines including Sovereign Metals, SenSen Networks, Calima Energy and Critical Resources

Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Sovereign Metals Ltd SVM SVML hit a record high after delivering a 1.8-billion-tonne resource in an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), confirming that the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi is the world's largest rutile deposit ever discovered as well as the second-largest flake graphite deposit. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd ( SNS SNNSF has received a valuation of A$0.18 from Edison Investment Research, implying an upside of 50% from the current share price of A$0.12. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd CE is thinking long and hard about the future of its Montney portfolio — a suite of development-ready natural gas assets in northeast British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd CRR has confirmed copper and deep disseminated sulphide mineralisation in its seventh diamond drill hole (Hole 11A) at the Gibsons prospect, part of the broader Halls Peak project in New South Wales. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd AKN has inked an agreement with Anglo Australian Resources NL AAR (AAR AIR ) to acquire the remaining 25% interest in the Koongie Park Project as well as platinum group element (PGE) rights across the tenure. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL expects a combination of strong drilling results, projected favourable outcomes of recent project optimisation studies and productive commercial discussions with contractors will result in an update to the current 1-million-ounce reserve at its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Global Health Ltd GLH has formed a strategic equity partnership with Asta Swisstec Health Pty Ltd in Darwin, Northern Territory, to provide health systems and services to remote and under-served regions. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd RPM has acquired two specialist tyre businesses – Victoria Wide Tyre Service (Vic Wide) and ACT Total Tyres (ACT Tyres). Click here

Pantoro Ltd PNR has delivered a 776% upgrade in underground ore reserves at Scotia Mining Centre that lifts overall reserves at the Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia by 49% to 900,000 ounces. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has finalised its preclinical development program to develop an inhaled version of AD-214, the company's first-in-class therapeutic for fibrotic diseases including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILDs). Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd GEV is set for a name change to better reflect its transition and growth into a developer of integrated renewable energy projects. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd C has closed the books on a 507-line-kilometre survey at its Sampson's Tank base metal play in Central New South Wales' iconic Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd ( POS PSDNF has wrapped up its disseminated drilling program, which consisted of diamond drilling beneath the Black Swan open-cut pit to determine the extent of the resource as work aimed at restarting the project advances. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd QPM 's battery minerals hub proposed for North Queensland has piqued the interest of one of South Korea's export credit agencies. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( MGV MGVMF has further demonstrated the upside potential of Big Sky prospect at the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with more near-surface, high-grade results. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd ( BNL BSNLF has a busy schedule planned for 2022, starting with an exploratory water well program of four or five wells at the Galactica and Pegasus prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd CCZ CCZ has pinpointed a series of copper targets that are ripe for drill testing at its Mkushi project in the prolific Zambian copper belt. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd AMD has identified the presence of a gold target through geochemical soil sampling at Kordie Prospect of the Vranso Project in Burkina Faso and will undertake further work to determine the extent of the anomaly. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd M is encouraged by a review of data that highlights multiple pegmatite occurrences with potential for rare earth elements (REE) and/or lithium at the Lang Well Project in Western Australia's Murchison region. Click here

