Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Investors

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold" or the "Company") SDIG. The investigation concerns whether Stronghold has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Stronghold is a crypto asset mining company currently focused on mining Bitcoin.

In October 2021, Stronghold conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 6.88 million shares of stock for $19.00 per share.

On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share, and Stronghold's Chief Executive Officer cited "significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance." On this news, the price of Stronghold shares declined by $3.28 per share, or approximately 32%, from $10.25 per share to close at $6.97 per share on March 30, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.