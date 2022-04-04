SRS Real Estate Partners expands into Industrial Real Estate; Introduces SRS Industrial with six prominent professionals in Dallas

Dallas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is proud to introduce SRS Industrial. Their expansion into industrial real estate brokerage services comes with the addition of six industrial professionals in Dallas, led by Brant Landry, founder and former president of Landry Commercial Real Estate Services. Joining him are vice presidents, Joseph Cooper, Shannon Johnston, Dennis Sims, and Lance Woodward, and senior marketing coordinator, Stephanie Martin. Immediate plans include building teams in four additional key U.S. industrial markets – Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York. While retail remains at the heart of SRS' business, retail's definition has changed in recent years and SRS is evolving to stay at the forefront of serving the industry.

"Since 1986, SRS has been exclusively focused on retail," said Chris Maguire, CEO and chairman of the board for SRS. "However, in the last few years, there has been a sharp rise in industrial real estate needs for retailers. Where retailers once had a few distribution centers spread across the country, they now are looking for a myriad of industrial facilities to serve their rising e-commerce distribution needs. In addition, our owner services clients are finding it increasingly important to embrace non-traditional retail tenants to remain relevant. Our net lease investment clients have also shown strong interest in industrial, and we continue to bring more of that product on the market. With Brant and his team leading the charge for SRS Industrial, we are now better equipped to serve those needs."

"Retail and industrial go hand-in-hand. We could not be more excited to join SRS, which will allow us to work more directly with retailers to support their evolving needs for industrial space as well as continuing to serve more traditional industrial clients. We are planting our flag in Dallas and look forward to growing our industrial platform throughout the U.S.," said Brant Landry, managing principal for SRS Industrial.

Brant Landry, Joseph Cooper, Shannon Johnston, and Stephanie Martin all join SRS from Landry Commercial. Dennis Sims was most recently with Mohr Partners, Inc., while Lance Woodward has been with Henry S. Miller. The team collectively has more than 50 years of experience in commercial real estate and has handled more than 900 transactions valued at more than $1.2 billion.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with more than 25 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients' objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

