YouHodler Announces Appointment of Me Florian Ducommun to Board of Directors

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, APRIL, 4 2022 -- Swiss financial intermediary and FinTech platform YOUHODLER announces the appointment of Me Florian Ducommun to its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, Me Ducommun will actively contribute to the execution of the corporate strategy with a focus on the structural changes, major investments, and supervising the legal strategy of the Company.

Florian Ducommun is a recognized and seasoned attorney in Technology and Innovation law, Blockchain, Fintech, Financial Markets, and Intellectual Property. He is a Partner at Bonnard Lawson International Law Firm. Being an active member of the Crypto Valley Association Regulatory working group, Me Ducommun contributed to the development of the Distributed Ledger Technology Act – the legal ground for tokenization in Switzerland.

"We are pleased to welcome Florian to the YouHodler's Board of directors", said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "This appointment is a culmination of our collaboration with Florian as our legal advisor since 2019. His deep experience in Blockchain and Fintech regulations is invaluable to YouHodler as we grow the business and pursue our global expansion plans."

Commenting on his new position, Me Ducommun said: "I'm excited to join YouHodler as a Board Member and contribute to the further development of the business and regulatory process which is key for any FinTech platform, especially for the ones evolving in the crypto industry".

About YouHodler

YouHodler FinTech platform is focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat, and crypto/crypto conversions The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. User's digital assets are secured with Ledger Vault's advanced technology and Fireblocks security options.

To learn more about YouHodler Switzerland visit youhodler-swiss.com.





Attachment