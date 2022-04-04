New Montreal Tech Startup AllSkills Announces Their Formal Launch

Montreal, Quebec, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllSkills is a new platform set to launch in Summer 2022 that is looking to transform how talented creators earn, share, and show-off. AllSkills was born from the desire of wanting a centralized location to witness people performing short but amazing or creative feats, whether it be trick shots, guitar solos, dunks, freestyle football, or speed painting. The goal is to create a community focused on using healthy competition to foster growth and improvement.





Users will be able to upload their videos to the platform, to then compete 1on1 against other videos of a similar skillset. Other users will then have the opportunity to vote by utilizing the $Vote token, with an opportunity to earn alongside the winning creators should they cast their vote on the winning video within a challenge. Athletes and artists of all abilities are encouraged to participate as the level system and rankings are established to encourage fair play and accurate matching while players navigate through this social game. AllSkills will also offer exclusive tools to creators that will help them create skilled-based trickshot style videos in new and efficient ways.



Talented creators currently show off their skills by posting to various popular content sharing platforms, but a problem that a lot of content creators are forced to accept is that they see very little of the profits that those platforms receive for monetizing viewers attention spent consuming creators content. On top of that, the content is owned and controlled by the platforms and would disappear if the platform disappeared. Viewers also don't receive any benefits for engaging with the content, even though their engagement is what adds value. AllSkills has been able to identify and put to use key emerging web3.0 solutions to help solve these problems. With the goal of centralizing the community but decentralizing the content, AllSkills will help give content creators control over the content they put online, while ensuring the content is owned by the users and lasts beyond AllSkills.



Founders Noah Goren, François Sammut, Christopher Thompson and Olympian Charles Hamelin have been working on the project since Spring of 2019. Charles looks at the platform as a way to give back to the sport world that gave him so much throughout his career, "Of course the most popular thing online right now is trick shot videos, but we want to be able to also allow athletes and creators the chance to inspire others. Now, instead of doing so through a traditional social platform, we are able to add web3 and offer benefits to users and fans on our own platform, as well as a proximity to their idols that otherwise would not be available."



AllSkills plans to announce a number of exciting initiatives over the coming weeks, including athlete ambassadors, partnerships, a token presale and details for their Beta. For more information visit allskills.ca or follow along @AllSkillsNFT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

info@allskills.ca