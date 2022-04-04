Chain of Events Announces 'Paris NFT Day' and 'Paris Blockchain Week Summit' will Highlight Blockchain Week Paris

PARIS, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Chain of Events, an innovative conference organizer hosting multiple high-level events across Europe and internationally, is pleased to announce consecutive conferences, Paris NFT Day and Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS), to be held April 12-14 at the historic landmark Palais Brongniart in the heart of Paris.



"We are pleased to welcome the world to the Paris Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day. These two events will bring together a diverse group representing the brightest minds, game changers, creators and regulators, along with business professionals, leading investors and venture capitalists," said Arnaud Damien, Head of Global Marketing for Chain of Events. "The renowned presenters will share their stories and insights on the market and its prospects. Paris NFT Day is a journey into the business of NFTs and the Web3 ecosystem, while Paris Blockchain Week Summit will provide those who attend with the knowledge they need to navigate through the blockchain industry."

Paris NFT Day will take place at the Palais Brongniart on April 12. Those who attend can take a deep dive into the basics of NFTs and blockchain technology, with the event expected to bring together over 1,500 attendees and more than 70 speakers. With the NFT space changing rapidly on an almost daily basis, this event will link attendees and pioneers of the technology who will be exploring metaverses and the endless possibilities that come with it. In addition, the event will offer a platform for collectibles projects to explain why and how they became so successful.

Prominent industry actors will have the opportunity to share their vision for the NFT space and highlight the hottest use cases and most promising ones. Speakers will include Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of the Sandbox; Rayan Boutaleb, founder of Cyber (Metaverse); Julien Bouteloup, founder of Blackpool Finance; and Jenkins The Valet, founder of The Writer's Room.

Highlights of the Paris NFT Day will include the opportunity to physically print NFTs thanks to the partnership between the event's owners and Solid NFT. There will also be a virtual reality gallery where attendees can discover and immerse themselves in the future of museums and art exhibitions through a carefully curated gallery of NFTs.

Paris Blockchain Week Summit is the flagship event of Paris Blockchain Week and will take place on April 13-14 at Palais Brongniart. The gathering is expected to bring together more than 3,000 attendees, 70 sponsors, 250 speakers and 100 media partners.

For two days, PBWS will host sessions discussing traceability, leveraging blockchain on the innovation journey, digital governance, what's been built in 2021-2022, the state of digital asset liquidity, international regulatory cooperation and much more.

PBWS will feature keynotes, panels, conferences, workshops, hackathons and parties to enhance attendee engagement. Whether you are involved in open finance, public policy, enterprise blockchain or tech building, the event will cater to all participants' needs. Some of the discussion topics that participants should expect include: "Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) - How to Implement Corporate governance"; "The role of Stablecoins in a Decentralized ecosystem"; "Regulation of digital assets - How to protect Stakeholders"; "Blockchain as a tool towards a carbon-neutral ecosystem" and many more.

The event will also feature well-known speakers such as Tim Draper, founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network; Ryan Selkis, CEO and co-founder of Messari; and Matt West, Yearn Developer and Democratic candidate for Oregon's 6th U.S. House District. In addition, renowned speakers from the best blockchain and digital asset companies globally will share their stories and insights on the market and its prospects.

For Paris NFT Day tickets, sponsorship and agenda details, visit: https://www.nftday.paris/ . For PBWS information and tickets please visit: https://pbwsummit.com/ .

About Chain of Events

Chain of Events, headquartered in Paris, organizes conferences and professional trade fairs across Europe and internationally. The event organizer is well known for bringing together renowned speakers from the best blockchain and digital asset companies in the world so attendees can learn from their insights on the market and its prospects.

Corporate Communications:

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.994.9818 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com