Arch Therapeutics' AC5® Advanced Wound System to be Presented at 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ARTH ("Arch" or the "Company"), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that two clinical case report abstracts of AC5® Advanced Wound System were accepted for Poster Presentations at the upcoming 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring. Arch will also be hosting a live Open Air Studio session with world-renowned wound care leaders presenting additional case studies. The SAWC Spring conference takes place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona from April 6-10, 2022.



AC5® Advanced Wound System received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. A comparable product, AC5® Topical Hemostat, received a CE mark in Europe. The following clinical case report abstracts, which examine the use of the product in patients with chronic and challenging wounds, will be presented.

A New Treatment Modality to Expedite Healing in the Case of a Transmetatarsal Breakdown

Jean W. Gillon, MD – Vascular Surgeon, Sequoia Hospital

Poster Number: CS-004

Optimizing the Wound Bed for Application of a Skin Graft with a Novel Adaptive Self-Assembling Peptide Barrier Scaffold and Peptide Technology

Thomas A. Davenport, MD – Plastic Surgeon, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC

Poster Number: CS-109

The live Open Air Studio presentation, "AC5 Self-Assembling Peptide: Game-Changing Opportunities for Acute, Chronic, and Challenging Wounds" will be held on April 7, 2022, at 11:45 am. Terry Norchi, MD, CEO of Arch Therapeutics, will be moderating, and Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS, and Brock Liden, DPM will be presenting additional case studies. Representatives from Arch Therapeutics will be available at the event and at booth #831 for additional inquiries.

Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales for Arch Therapeutics, stated, "The ongoing observations by wound care thought leaders regarding the utility of AC5 Advanced Wound System continues to demonstrate the impact this technology can have on the future of wound care. We look forward to sharing new case studies and discussing the central role AC5 should play in improving outcomes and lowering healthcare costs with SAWC attendees."

Over 1,000 wound care specialists, including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians, are registered to attend SAWC. Registration for the Symposium can be found at https://sawcspring.com/.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

