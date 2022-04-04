Global Coffee Machines Market Report 2022-2028 - Technological Advancements in Coffee Machines & Increasing Demand from the Corporate World

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Category, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coffee machines market was valued at US$ 15,340.75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,596.79 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.
Coffee machines are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models, which includes filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. This has played an important role in increasing its demand. In addition, manufacturers are introducing drip machines with advanced technological features, which is also likely to propel segment growth.
Based on type, the coffee machines market is segmented into filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. The filter coffee machine segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand from the Corporate World and Youth Population
- Growing Popularity of Caffeine
Market Restraints
- Adverse Effects of Excessive Consumption of Caffeine
Market Opportunities
- Technological Advancements in Coffee Machine
Future Trends
- Rising Number of High Rated Coffee Shops and Market Consolidation
Company Profiles
- Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Electrolux Ab.
- Illycaffe S.P.A.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Krups Gmbh
- Morphy Richards
- Nestle S.A.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swt57n
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.