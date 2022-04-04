New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Hydrants Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Operating Type, By Construction, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249491/?utm_source=GNW

The systems are capable of fighting against the fire to a long distance because of the large piping system. Fire hydrant systems cover each point of the building due to which, it has comparatively more penetration capabilities. The valves of a fire hydrant are placed throughout the building, making it highly accessible. It is important for the fire safety service providers that the water source is quick to access. Fire hydrant systems provide a place for storage and water supply. In addition to this, it is important to have a secondary source readily available as to use when the water is used up for at a high extent. For such a situation, fire hydrants preserve in underground pipes also.



Fire hydrants are an essential tool for any industry or manufacturing plant to control the fire if an emergency arises. Mechanical devices are normally placed outside a building connected to any water service network. Also, the internal fire hydrant is installed in some portions of a building where the exterior one cannot reach or safeguard. Usually, a fire hydrant system consists of a water pressurizing system that is distributed across the building with the help of pipes & hoses.



The diesel model uses diesel as a fuel for the operation of the fire hydrant system, the electricity model uses electricity & the hybrid system uses both electricity as well as diesel. All the industries & corporate companies are required to have safety measures on their premises. The rising construction of commercial & industrial buildings is the major factor responsible for the growth of the fire hydrant market.



Increasing population resulting in high demand for hospitals, commercial complexes, etc., industries like oil, gas & various manufacturing industry which involve flammable substances like crude oil, flammable gases & petroleum essentially require fire hydrants as they have more chances of fire accidents. Also, rising urbanization, industrialization along with increased awareness toward the safety of assets is increasing the demand for fire hydrant resources.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries in one or another manner. The fire hydrant market has accounted a negative impact during the pandemic. Various companies were forced to stop their operations for a short term due to the new regulations of government to curb the effect of diseases. Furthermore, the less availability of raw material & manpower has also affected the growth of the market negatively. The construction activities were also restricted in various countries which has resulted in the decreased demand for fire hydrants.



However, as the cases are reduced the government has uplifted restrictions over the construction, and opening of various corporate offices & other buildings will help the fire hydrant market to come back to the track of growth.



Market Growth Factors



Risk of human life associated with fire accidents



Human life is considered as the most precious asset in the world. The increasing industrialization is also rising the cases of fire accidents at sites which may lead to the loss of lives along with the damage to property & assets. A large number of people loss their life in fire accidents. As per the information of World Health Organization, around 18000 people loss their life due to burns each year and this mainly happens in low-income and middle-income countries. According to the research conducted by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in the United States, the fire department has recorded an increase in the number of fire cases across the United States in 2016. They also added that around 3390 people lost their lives and a large number of people got serious injuries due to these fire outbreaks.



Growth of Construction Sector



The construction sector is accounting the immense growth due to the increasing infrastructural project from the past few years. Also, the government of the various nations is taking numerous initiatives that would further increase the construction activities across the world. This growth of the construction industry & building designs is leading to the development of more advanced construction methods, professional designs, and technologies that are capable of ensuring safety from unexpected fire breakouts. The construction of malls, hotels, and dwellings is continuously increasing in developing nations. Also, the residential buildings and smart city projects are increasing due to the expansion in the population in the world. All these new buildings would require fire safety and thus, would deploy the fire hydrants.



Market Restraining Factors



Heavy investments in implementation and maintenance



The companies are required to invest a large amount in the installation of fire hydrants systems. Owing to the increasing fire accidents, fire safety providers are making continuous advancements in the existing solution and are also introducing the latest technologies and products. The investment of large amounts by the manufacturing companies is rising the purchasing costs of these solutions such as fire hydrant for the private & government agencies. In addition, the fire hydrants are required to be regularly inspected & tested in order to ensure that they are working properly and are also required to be maintained regularly which would result in the recurring cost of maintenance of the fire hydrant systems.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Dry Barrel and Wet Barrel. The wet barrel segment acquired a significant revenue share in the fire hydrants market in 2020. This type of fire hydrant has an independently operating value for each outlet. The wet barrel fire hydrants are easy to access due to which, this type of fire hydrants are being adopted widely.



Operating Type Outlook



Based on Operating Type, the market is segmented into Conventional and Smart. The conventional segment procured the maximum revenue in the fire hydrants market in 2020. These types of fire hydrants have combined operational & medium pipes. The demand for conventional hydrants is increasing due to the better hydraulic conditions that they offer as compared to the other hydrants.



Construction Outlook



Based on Construction, the market is segmented into Above Ground and Under Ground. The underground segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the fire hydrants market in 2020. These are submerged valves and are connected with the water supply line. These are marked on the surface by fire hydrant indicator plates in order to know the exact location of the fire hydrant.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial and Industrial. The commercial segment acquired the largest revenue share in the fire hydrants market in 2020. It is not uncommon to find fire hydrants on the roadside. The main factors increasing the need for fire hydrants in the commercial sector is the high risk of human life loss associated with fire accidents due to presence of more people at such places.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe region garnered a significant revenue share in the fire hydrants market in 2020. The strict regulations of the government of various nations regarding fire safety which includes the necessity to install the fire hydrants in the corporate offices are resulting in the growth of the fire hydrants market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Rapidrop Global Ltd., TALIS Beteiligungs GmbH (Triton Investments Advisers LLP), Mueller Water Products, Inc., McWane, Inc., The Kupferle Foundry Company, EJ Group, Inc., AVK Holding A/S, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, SFFECO Global, and Saint-Gobain Group.



Recent Strategies deployed in Fire Hydrants Market



Jun-2021: Mueller Water Products completed the acquisition of i2O Water, a pressure management solutions provider. This acquisition would enhance the company's ability to hasten its software offerings. The i2O's intelligent network solutions are complementary to Sentry as well as Mueller's digital services platform along with the existing Mueller technology-enabled products utilized for leak detection, metering, pipe condition assessment & quality of water.



Mar-2021: McWane took over Waterman, a well-known reader in water control products for wastewater, water treatment, hydro-power, agriculture, rural water delivery, and flood control management. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to invest in the production facility of Waterman in Exeter to advance the operation with the latest equipment & best-in-class manufacturing processes to enhance the product delivery times, productivity & team member safety. Also, by this acquisition, the company focused on improving communication & strengthening relationships with its customers, channel partners, & suppliers.



Jan-2021: McWane acquired Clear Water Manufacturing, a premier manufacturer and distributor of ductile iron and steel pipe fabrications. Under this acquisition, Clear Water Manufacturing would manufacture & distribute ductile steel & iron pipe fabrications. This acquisition was a part of the company's ongoing to fill out the product portfolio for the water treatment market segment. In addition, this deal would expand McWane's existing fabricated pipe business into other regions of the US & enhance their ability to service distribution partners in other parts across the country.



Feb-2019: AVK took over a 60% stake in AC.MO, a company designing & manufacturing hydraulic equipment for water distribution. Under this acquisition, existing owners of AC.MA would be the management & stakeholders of the company. The acquisition aimed to add digital solutions & intelligence to the company's products that are necessary for a sustainable water distribution network.



Jun-2018: Mueller Water Products introduced Super Centurion A-403 Fire Hydrant, a new fire hydrant. The Super Centurion consists of a two-piece ductile iron upper barrel with a nozzle section that can be separated from the traffic section via removing two high-strength bolts, which would make seat replacement or traffic repair fast & easy. This move has supported Mueller's to expand its 250/300 Resilient Wedge Gate Valve product line with an innovative end design.



