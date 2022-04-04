Olema Oncology to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (("Olema" or "Olema Oncology, NASDAQ:OLMA), announced today that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema's website (www.olema.com ) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

