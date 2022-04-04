New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Embellishing Type, By Printing Technology, By Packaging Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249492/?utm_source=GNW

Flexible packaging is a type of container composed of elastic, yielding substances that can be moulded into a variety of forms. Flexible packaging, which combines the highest quality of film, aluminium, and paper, and foil to give a broad range of protective properties, is one of the fastest expanding divisions of the packaging business. These adaptable packages can take the form of a pouch, liner, bag, or overwrap and work with any style of packaging.



A flexible package is a container or package composed of elastic or easily yielding substances that can be easily altered in shape when filled or closed. They should be used to preserve, advertise, and distribute a wide range of items in consumer and institutional products, as well as in industrial applications. Flexible packaging is made out of a variety of materials such as paper, foil, and plastic film, and it usually comes in the form of a bag, liner, film, lidding, overwrap, sleeve, pouch, rollstock, or wrap.



Flexible paper packaging is lighter in weight, more cost-effective, and uses less material than other types of packaging, hence the market for it is likely to develop significantly in the future. The flexible paper packaging market's rapid expansion may be ascribed to its high efficiency and low cost. Food and beverage, homecare, personal care, and healthcare are among businesses that benefit from flexible packaging. However, the market's growth may be hampered by issues such as high manufacturing costs and capital expenditure in flexible paper packaging.



Impact of COVID 19



The coronavirus, which is quickly spreading over the world, has had a devastating impact on all enterprises and manufacturing industries. Longer lockdowns and interrupted supply chains have had a significant impact on the flexible packaging paper sector. Manufacturers have faced challenges as a result of the drop in flexible packaging paper output during the COVID-19 epidemic. In the flexible packaging paper industry, key market players are looking for ways to overcome these obstacles. Market participants are effortlessly contributing to the establishment of their enterprises in order to keep the economy functioning in the face of the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 pandemic.



Manufacturing businesses' strategic approach to the flexible packaging paper industry has resulted in significant revenue prospects. Furthermore, flexible packaging paper is gaining in popularity due to its cost-effectiveness, durability, and low weight. In addition, the growing usage of flexible packaging paper in a variety of end-use sectors is fueling market expansion. To achieve a competitive advantage, industry participants in the flexible packaging paper trade are expanding their manufacturing capabilities.



Market Growth Factors



Increased product shelf life and cost-effectiveness



Flexible packaging uses less resources and energy to package; as a result, flexible packs are less expensive and take up 35 percent less retail shelf space, making them more cost-effective than alternative packaging options. Flexible paper packaging consumes less natural resources, produces less energy, and emits fewer greenhouse gases. Flexible paper packaging lowers product waste and extends shelf life; for example, potatoes, mushrooms, and onions wrapped in flexible paper packaging mature more slowly because excess moisture is absorbed and the product is kept dry. Flexible paper packaging uses the least amount of packing feasible, minimising storage and transportation costs while preserving or increasing product protection.



Growth in environmental concerns, and rise in adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions



Governments and organisations are likely to play a key role in influencing the industry by enacting strict laws and standards to protect the environment and encourage recyclable paper-based choices. Reduce, reuse, and recycle is a big issue for the environment, and recyclable packaging is a big part of it. It's also a significant step in the direction of more ecologically friendly packaging. The packaging market has an impact on personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, healthcare and personal care. This is projected to increase the worldwide recyclable packaging industry in the long term.



Market Restraining Factors



Deforestation



The pulp and paper business, being one of the world's major industrial sectors, has a huge impact on worldwide forests. This industry, which produces items like office and catalogue paper, tissue, glossy paper, and paper-based packaging, consumes 13–15 percent of overall wood usage and consumes 33–40 percent of all industrial wood traded internationally. Some pulp and paper businesses' forest practises have had disastrous consequences for some of the world's most ecologically significant regions and species. Unauthorized harvesting, human rights and social disputes, and irresponsible plantation growth have all been linked to unsustainable pulp and paper enterprises.



Embellishing Type Outlook



Based on Embellishing Type, the market is segmented into Hot Foil, Cold Foil, and Others. Hot foil is expected to be the most popular embellishment type in the flexible paper packaging industry. Food and drinks (especially confectionery such as luxury chocolate, liquor and wine bottles, and other premium delicacies), electronics, banknotes, cosmetics, business cards, and greeting cards and artwork are among the industries where hot foil decoration is most commonly used.



Printing Technology Outlook



Based on Printing Technology, the market is segmented into Flexography, Digital Printing, Rotogravure, and Others. The process of rotogravure printing entails embossing a design on a cylinder. The design or pattern is printed on the poly mailers using a rotary printing press. This approach should be utilised if your company wants thousands of poly mailers to be printed. The printing quality is indisputable, and it's especially suitable for large orders.



Packaging Type Outlook



Based on Packaging Type, the market is segmented into Pouches, Rollstock, Shrink Sleeves, Wraps and Others. Pouches are expected to dominate the flexible paper packaging market in terms of value by 2026. Pouches are becoming more popular due to their versatility, low weight, and simplicity of transport. The food packaging and e-commerce industries are driving more demand for sachets. Unformed pouch fabric with product details pre-printed on it makes up printed roll stock. It is, in essence, any type of packing product coming on a roll. These rolls will be made, filled, and sealed by a co-packer.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Beauty & Personal Care and Others. Insulation, healthcare, and cosmetics are some of the non-food applications of flexible packaging. Flexible packaging has also been boosting demand in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, since it offers them with a sustainable and recyclable polymer-based alternative. Due to rising demand for child-resistant packaging and senior-friendly functions, the flexible packaging market in healthcare is predicted to develop. The need for flexible packaging in the personal care business is being driven by hair care, skin care, and bathing goods.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, the APAC region held the highest market share. China, India, and ASEAN nations, which are witnessing significant expansion in their construction sectors, are gaining traction for flexible paper packaging in APAC. Increased governmental and private sector investments, rising population, an expanding economy, and increasing disposable income all contribute to the expansion of these businesses.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc and Amcor Plc are the forerunners in the Flexible Paper Packaging Market. Companies such as DS Smith Plc, Sappi Limited and Sonoco Products Company are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Sappi Limited, DS Smith Plc, Coveris Management GmbH (Sun Capital Partners, Inc.), Sabert Corporation, Wihuri International Oy, Sonoco Products Company, and Huhtamaki Oyj.



Recent Strategies deployed in Flexible Paper Packaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: DS Smith extended its partnership for another three years with Tesco, the supermarket chain. Together, the companies focused on enhancing the quality of material for recycling along with minimizing carbon emissions. Moreover, the company aimed to develop source-separated recycling streams as well as leverage delivery vehicles to carry recyclables in the company's recycling service units.



Sep-2021: Coveris entered into a partnership with Brigl & Bergmeister, a manufacturer of paper. Through this partnership, the company aimed to introduce a sustainable packaging solution, PaperBarrier Seal featuring a sealable paper coating and fully recyclable for minimizing packaging and product waste although providing the same functions and product safety offered by the alternative packaging solutions.



Sep-2021: Sappi partnered with Rovema, a German-based manufacturer of a packaging machine. Through this partnership, the company aimed to offer packaging solutions that are sustainable and reliable for customers by collaborating products, paper, and machines.



Sep-2021: Sonoco came into a partnership with AMP Robotics, a leader in robotics, AI, and infrastructure. Through this partnership, the company aimed to enhance the portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions as well as develop an innovative material category within AMP's neural network mainly to stiff paperboard cans. Moreover, the partnership aimed to raise the recycling rates for the spiral wound paper canister and steel bottom developed by the company and another manufacturer.



Jul-2021: Mondi joined hands with Unilever, a British multinational consumer goods company. Together, the companies focused to produce the latest high barrier paper-based packaging material for Unilever's Colman's dry Meal Maker and Sauces range through minimizing raised paper content, plastics and assuring recyclability in the UK paper waste stream. Moreover, the partnership would enable the company to produce the best possible and most suitable product along with satisfying the customer, end-users, and environmental needs.



Jun-2021: DS Smith partnered with Reigate & Banstead Borough Council, Surrey, UK-based government administration. Through this partnership, the company aimed to manage approximately 7,000 tonnes of cards and papers for recycling. In addition, Reigate & Banstead Borough Council offered the company a high-quality material for the papermaking process as well as the company enables to supply fully sustainable and auditable recycling facilities that assist to grow the recycling rates.



Apr-2021: Amcor teamed up with Nestle, Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate. From this collaboration, the company aimed to innovate its packaging solution that is suitable for consumer convenience and sustainability along with managing the highest levels of product protection. Moreover, the company would support Nestle to put enviro-conscious consumers first for creating Smarties the first confectionery brand to shift towards recyclable paper packaging in Australia through using the company's global R&D resources.



Mar-2021: Mondi teamed up with Bell Germany. Following this, Mondi created recyclable packaging for the latter company's 'Abraham' range of thinly sliced gourmet ham. This product ensures perfect conformity with the prevailing recycling guidelines.



Feb-2021: Sappi came into a partnership with Syntegon Technology, develops packaging material. Through this partnership, the company aimed to manufacture paper-based packaging solutions for the confectionery industry by combining their expertise with the same.



Dec-2020: Mondi joined hands with Drylock Technologies. Under this collaboration, Mondi created a new paper EcoWicketBag for the latter company's ‘Baby diaper' range. The launch aimed to introduce sustainable paper-based packaging in the global hygiene market to offer a major advantage of recyclability of paper and the knowledge about how to dispose of it correctly.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: Amcor introduces AmFiberTM, a new platform of paper-based packaging products. The launch showcases the company's consumer-centric and adaptable approach and aimed to offer the best packaging technology to customers by leveraging the appropriate materials for the requirements.



Oct-2021: Mondi introduced various pet food and sustainable premium food packaging from the launch of RetortPouch Recyclable. Through this launch, the company aimed to reduce the product's environmental footprint and make consumers confident and secure about the product manufacturing and transportation as well as satisfy their sustainability goals.



Feb-2021: Mondi introduced EverLiner labeling and EverLiner M R, paper-based release liners made by leveraging recycled and lightweight materials. Through this launch, the company aimed to develop sustainable substitutes with no requirement of change in silicone systems for providing products that suit the need of customers, are effective in usage, and save the environment. Moreover, the product offers a sustainable solution for various applications.



Sep-2020: Mondi introduces an 80% paper-based packaging solution for cheese and cold meats. Through this launch, the company aimed to minimize plastic usage of around 40 tonnes per annum for SalzburgMilch, an Australian dairy producer. The product has been developed in Austria to reduce transportation and carbon footprints while making.



Jul-2020: Sabert introduced an expansion in its sustainable packaging solutions with a new product line, Kraft Collection, including corrugated and paperboard food packaging solutions. The launch aimed to deliver solutions containing meal inserts with intuitive dividers as well as multi-beverage caddies, single-serve hot beverage sleeves, and bulk containers for catering.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Sealer Air completed the acquisition of Foxpak Flexibles, Iran based packaging solutions company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its presence in Europe. Moreover, together the companies focused on accelerating their digital future along with innovations in smart packaging for top brands globally.



Jan-2022: Huhtamaki completed the acquisition of its Polish joint venture company Huhtamaki Smith Anderson sp. z o.o. formed with Smith Anderson Group Ltd. Through the acquisition, the company aimed to invest and expand its foothold in Eastern Europe.



Jan-2022: Sonoco took over Ball Metalpack, a producer of sustainable metal packaging for household and food products as well as the largest aerosol can maker in North America. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen its Consumer Packaging franchise including Paper Cans and Closures business.



Nov-2021: Sonoco completed the acquisition of D&W Paper Tubes, a producer of sustainable industrial paper tubes and cores in Chatsworth, GA. By this acquisition, the company aimed to enhance its foothold in the carpet and textile market in Northeast Georgia.



Oct-2021: Sabert Corporation completed the acquisition of KeCo, a UK-based innovative foodservice packaging. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to improve its portfolio of sustainable foodservice packaging solutions.



Aug-2021: Huhtamaki took over Elif, a global leader in supplying flexible packaging to FMCG brands. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its foothold as a leading flexible packaging company in emerging markets as well as enhance its flexible packaging business in elegant consumer product categories.



May-2021: Coveris Group took over Four 04 Packaging, UK-based trading, and flexible packaging manufacturing business. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to continue its strategic expansion as well as strengthen its packaging solution, offerings, and customer base.



May-2021: Mondi acquired 90.38% in Olmuksan, a leader in Turkish Corrugated Packaging solutions. From this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its offerings to new and existing customers in the region as well as bolster its position in the fast-growing Turkish corrugated market.



Apr-2021: Huhtamaki entered into an agreement to acquire Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging, a China-based manufacturer of wraps, folding carton packaging, and paper bags. From this acquisition, the company aimed to access new channels as well as expands its product portfolio and growth in China.



Mar-2021: Coveris signed an agreement to acquire Initial Packaging, a specialized in the manufacturing of specialty bags. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enhance its growth strategy in high-performance specialty bags as well as hygiene, pharma, and medical segment.



Aug-2020: Sonoco took over Can Packaging, a France-based privately owned designer and producer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment. The acquisition would complement new innovations like patented technology to develop a recyclable, high-performance all-paper package that could be made in rectangular, oval, square, triangular, round, or oblong. These innovations would strengthen the company's Paperboard Container franchise and add to its EnviroSense sustainable packaging portfolio.



Geographical Expansions:



Mar-2020: DS Smith expanded its global footprint by establishing the first recycling facility in Reading in the US. The expansion aimed to build new fully recyclable packaging for the company's customers in the region as well as it recycles above 36,000 tons of corrugated cardboard per annum to achieve zero-landfill of cardboard and paper after packaging is done.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Embellishing Type



• Hot Foil



• Cold Foil



• Others



By Printing Technology



• Flexography



• Digital Printing



• Rotogravure



• Others



By Packaging Type



• Pouches



• Rollstock



• Shrink Sleeves



• Wraps



• Others



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Healthcare



• Beauty & Personal Care



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sealed Air Corporation



• Amcor Plc



• Mondi Plc



• Sappi Limited



• DS Smith Plc



• Coveris Management GmbH (Sun Capital Partners, Inc.)



• Sabert Corporation



• Wihuri International Oy



• Sonoco Products Company



• Huhtamaki Oyj



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

