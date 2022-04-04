DirectRx Pharmacy Launches DirectFlow Technology to Streamline Provider Communications

TROY, Mich., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent specialty pharmacy DirectRx announced today the launch and implementation of DirectFlow technology, designed to streamline the process of communicating patient information between physicians' offices and the DirectRx pharmacy team. The announcement was made by Heather Graham and Amanda Berishaj, PharmD, of DirectRx.



DirectFlow has several new features which will automate the current process of collecting and recording data from outside parties, while still maintaining the personal patient contact for which the pharmacy is known. Foremost is the Missing Information Automation, which increases the efficiency of collecting clinical and insurance information by reducing the frequency with which DirectRx associates need to contact patients and providers.

"Our patients will remain within our carefully coordinated circle of care and this enhancement will allow us to spend more time with our patients," said Berishaj. Graham added "The implementation of DirectFlow will serve to enhance the communication between our patients' physicians and our pharmacy, allowing our team to be more responsive to patients and reducing the time it takes to get their medication. Time to fill is critical in helping patients get and stay on therapy."

DirectRx is a dually accredited specialty pharmacy by ACHC and URAC. The external validation of excellence in Specialty Pharmacy Management ensures that the pharmacy provides Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) oriented processes that improve operations and enhance compliance. DirectFlow technology is a prime example of this continuous improvement and commitment to excellence.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy The company operates in 49 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

