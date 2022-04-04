New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Game-Based Learning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End User, By Deployment Type, By Game Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249495/?utm_source=GNW

This is the foundation of video gaming. The player starts out slowly and gradually increases their abilities until they can easily navigate the most difficult levels. Well-designed games have enough challenge to keep the player interested while remaining simple enough to win.



This same technique is applied to teaching a curriculum in game-based learning. Students collaborate toward a common objective, making decisions and dealing with the repercussions of their decisions. They learn and practice the proper method to do things on a regular basis. As a result, rather than passive learning, active learning occurs.



Game traits and principles are interwoven within learning activities in game-based learning. Learning activities encourage student engagement and motivation to learn in this setting. Points systems, badges, leaderboards, discussion boards, quizzes, and classroom response systems are all part of game-based learning. Points may be rewarded academically, such as an extra week to complete an assignment after achieving a specific threshold. Students can earn badges for achieving a certain level of achievement, and classroom response systems like Kahoot or Top Hat reward engagement with points.



By incorporating video game design and components into learning environments, game-based learning tries to encourage students and arouse their interest. This strategy simplifies complex concepts while also providing an engaging and fun learning experience. In addition, it provides students' ownership of their learning, encourages them to move to a lateral thinking approach, allows them to study diverse disciplines, and makes the learning process more viable. As a result, game-based learning has become one of the most popular educational segments in the world.



COVID-19 Impact



The closure of educational facilities owing to the COVID-19 epidemic leads imperatively to the utilization of technological advancements and the Internet for ensuring the continuity of learning. In this direction, Game-based Learning can be beneficial to teaching and learning as most students prefer to use their mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Moreover, incorporating gaming into the educational process can boost students' motivation for learning and improve their learning outcomes.



Game-based learning has numerous potentialities for facilitating the transformation of learning and education in ways that are appropriate to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19, while also providing benefits that are relevant and long-lasting well after the pandemic has passed. Digital game-based learning and gamification, for example, are enabled by modern ICT technologies and allow for the creation of communal learning experiences that are not confined by the physical limits of a classroom.



Market Growth Factors:



The rise in the number of smartphone and internet users



According to figures from the International Telecommunication Union 2020, 62.6 percent of Asia's total population has internet connectivity and witnessed a growth of 2,268 percent since 2000. Due to growing disposable income, the presence of some of the world's leading players, and other conducive factors, Europe and North America are making substantial growth in innovative learning methods. The demand for game-based learning in these regions is due to the ever-growing internet penetration rates. In the same year, Africa had relatively low internet penetration than other regions. In the upcoming years, the growing number of smartphone users is likely to play a significant role in creating demand for innovative learning methods like game-based learning. According to UN, Eurostat, and other similar agencies' figures, there were approximately 5.27 billion smartphone or mobile users in the globe in 2020, accounting for approximately 67.1 percent of the population.



Demand for augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI) in education is on the rise



AR-enabled games are being developed by companies; players can use AR technologies to sketch pictures and show off their creations. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality in on-the-job training is rapidly expanding. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) began its culinary training with virtual reality. The virtual reality environment can be used to train personnel without the risk of making mistakes.



Panning Slides, Vertical Parallax, Horizontal Parallax, Layered Display, and 360 interactions are examples of displays created by companies. This creates a 3D effect by displaying multiple elements of sub-topics on the same screen. To develop really engaging learning experiences, companies use a combination of 3D animation, 2D animation, augmented reality, virtual reality, original audio, and well-honed instructional design concepts to produce turnkey immersive learning solutions.



Market Restraining factors:



Lack of IT infrastructure at schools and colleges and low internet accessibility



It is challenging to set up IT infrastructure in schools and businesses. They'll need to set up servers like a cloud server, a dedicated server, and a shared server, among other things. Each server has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The expense of running a cloud server is high. Moreover, it is still not feasible for many educations as well as other institutions to incorporate game-based learning solutions in their curriculum due to the high initial investment. Corporations must also establish a software that incorporates a learning management system (LMS). Hundreds of LMS are available on the market; some are commercial, while others, like MOODLE, are open-source. It is challenging to compare the features of each LMS to their training demands and budget, and then choose the best LMS.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Services segment garnered a significant revenue share of the Game-based Learning market in 2020. This is because these services assist end users with the development of game-based learning solutions as well as the installation, deployment, and continuing support of such solutions. Certain service providers assist end-users in developing tailored solutions for their businesses. In the game-based learning market, implementation services allow businesses to customize, install, configure, and deploy a game-based learning solution to meet their specific business needs. These services allow businesses to tailor a game-based learning solution to their specific training workflow and user hierarchy, hence enhancing the delivery and efficacy of the training.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Education, Consumer, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, and Others. In 2020, the Education segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the Game-based learning market. In this industry, game-based learning is utilized in flashcard-type games like a duel, simulation games (Plantville), quiz games (Kahoot), interactives (Funbrain), reality testing games (chemistry VR), puzzles (crossword), and strategy games (Europa universals). Students are motivated and interested in game-based learning because it is unique. The rapid feedback that learners and educators receive as a result of the gaming technique is a significant feature that both learners and educators benefit from.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. In 2020, the Cloud segment held the largest revenue share of the game-based learning market. This is because a rising number of educational institutions are inclined towards the games-based learning models on cloud platforms. This is due to the cloud platform's advantages, which include minimal implementation costs, improved performance, tailored services, and flexibility. Cloud-based deployment of game-based learning solutions is further encouraged by simpler and more effective data processing methodologies, huge storage, and easy switching between projects.



Game Type Outlook



Based on Game Type, the market is segmented into Training, knowledge & skill-based Games, Assessment & Evaluation Games, AI-based Games, AR VR Games, Language Learning Games and Others. In 2020, the AI-based games segment obtained a promising revenue share of the game-based learning market. Adaptive learning – that is, learning information that automatically and constantly adapts to the learner's competence and knowledge based on their input – is one effective method artificial intelligence will supplement game-based learning. This implies synthesizing data on a player's actions, abilities, and learning styles in a game-based learning setting, then using that data to give content tailored to that individual's needs.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Game-based learning market. In addition, the region would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. In terms of end-user adoption of game-based learning solutions, North America has been a very open and competitive market. It is the most advanced region in terms of implementing a game-based learning system. Within traditional-based learning solutions, it has been particularly receptive to integrating the latest technological breakthroughs, such as integration technologies with AI, cloud, and mobile technologies. The strict government standards and regulations created for numerous industries are a primary economic factor for this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kahoot! AS, Spin Master Corp., Breakaway Games, Raptivity (Harbinger Group), StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Schell Games, BYJU'S (Tangible Play, Inc.), Frontier Developments plc, Bublar Group AB (Vobling AB), and Recurrence, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Game-Based Learning Market



Jan-2022: Schell Games introduced Lost Recipes - an upcoming educational game that allows a person to explore authentic cooking across time and cultures in VR. In Lost Recipes, a person can take on the role of a Ghost Chef in training, preparing meals for spirits from the Greek, Chinese, and Maya civilizations who want to pass down their favorite dish's ancient recipes.



Nov-2021: Kahoot! formed a partnership with Minecraft, a sandbox video game developed by the Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios. Following the partnership, the companies rolled out free learning content as part of their Hour of Code: TimeCraft program. This partnership would provide an interactive learning experience within the world of Minecraft and on Kahoot!, making the world of coding even more exciting and accessible.



Nov-2021: Kahoot! unveiled Kahoot!+ Study, a new offering developed for higher education students. Kahoot!+ Study enables students to develop unique study experiences and expedite their learning for final exam season and throughout the school year. Higher education students can get rid of tedious study sessions and experience entertaining and active learning with the Kahoot!+ Study membership plans.



Sep-2021: Kahoot! came into a partnership with Star Wars, an American epic space opera multimedia franchise. This partnership features Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO, BB-8, and Chewbacca are among the characters and droids from the Star Wars franchise to offer collections of ready-to-play kahoots on Kahoot! Academy. Through this partnership, Kahoot! Academy provides an innovative way to engage in learning for its millions of users across the world.



Sep-2021: Kahoot! took over Clever, a privately-held, California-based company that is one of the most broadly-used digital learning platforms in U.S. K-12 education. Moreover, the two companies would together offer enhanced digital learning solutions and offerings for educators, students, parents, schools, and districts globally, assisting learners to discover their complete learning potential.



Jul-2021: Kahoot! introduced a new integration with GIPHY. This integration would provide a free feature that enables all Kahoot! users to include GIPHY content - including GIFs and animated stickers - to their Kahoot! learning games.



May-2021: Osmo formed a partnership with In Motion, the largest airport-based electronics retailer in North America, and its sister venues iStore and Soundbalance, which provide advanced and diverse premium electronics for tech-savvy businesses and leisure travelers. Traveling with technology is a necessity for today's parents, even for their children, who are looking for the greatest items and entertainment to use while on the road. Moreover, because tablet technology makes it easier to use while flying, kids may effortlessly play Osmo's fun learning activities for kids.



Oct-2020: Osmo introduced Math Wizard educational games series, which allows kids to learn math at their own pace and assists parents increase pandemic schooling. For children aged six to eight, Osmo has developed a new curriculum-inspired Math Wizard series. The series teaches mathematics using games that are engaging, hands-on, narrative-driven, and adventure-based, in which children learn math by touching and manipulating things and playing with everyday math applications.



Oct-2020: Spin Master took over Rubik's Brand, owner of the world-famous Rubik's Cube. Following the acquisition, Spin Master intends to build on the Rubik's brand's legacy, with plans for more innovation across the Rubik's offerings and wider distribution across the Company's global reach.



Jul-2018: Schell Games rolled out HoloLAB Champions, a new game through which it brought VR into the chemistry labs. The new game is designed to be used in conjunction with a classroom curriculum and is aimed at high school students aged 14 to 18. The game, which is available for download through the Steam online platform, teaches chemical skills and allows players to learn through virtual experiments in a game show format.



May-2018: Recurrence extended its partnership with Penn State University, one of the best universities in the world. Following the partnership, the Recurrence offers The Signature Case Study, a business simulation in which students play high-level executive roles like CEO or CFO as they lead an airline through a series of obstacles based on real-world data.



