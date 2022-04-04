New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Collection Medium, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249496/?utm_source=GNW

Location information (generally coordinates on the earth) and associated information (the qualities of the item, event, or phenomenon in question) are frequently combined with temporal information in geospatial data. In the coming years, the location supplied may be stationary (for example, the position of a piece of equipment, an earthquake incident, or children living in poverty) or variable (for example, the location of a piece of machinery, an earthquake event, or children living in poverty).



Large sets of geographical data obtained from a variety of sources in various forms, like census data, weather data, satellite imagery, mobile phone data, social media data, and drawn pictures are all examples of geospatial data. When geospatial data can be found, shared, analysed, and combined with standard business data, it is most helpful.



Geospatial analytics is utilized to add time and location to standard data sets and to create data visualisations. Maps, graphs, statistics, and cartograms are examples of visualisations that depict historical and contemporary shifts. This added information helps to paint a fuller picture of what happened. Easy-to-recognize visual patterns and pictures show insights that can be ignored in a large spreadsheet.



The massive amounts of data created by GPS devices throughout the world are a remarkable development that is driving demand for geospatial imaging analytics solutions. Furthermore, the widespread use of connected mobile devices, notably smartphones, in many economies throughout the world is propelling market expansion. The government sector's high need for GIS for law and security is propelling the industry forward. The fast advancements in GIS technology and methods for retrieving geographic information would assist the total industry significantly.



Impact of COVID 19



COVID-19's spread has wreaked havoc on the world's companies, economies, and people's lifestyles, as well as the ways taken by corporations to manage their operations. The COVID-19 epidemic has affected every aspect of the technology industry. In the IT industry, the hardware business is expected to have the greatest influence. The expansion of IT infrastructure has slowed due to a decrease in hardware supply and reduced manufacturing capacity. For a short period of time, the software and service industries are also projected to slow down.



However, in the second half of the year, usage of collaborative apps, location-based apps, big data, security solutions, and AI is expected to rise. Despite the fact that the pandemic has had an impact on the geospatial imaging analytics industry, businesses continue to use geospatial imagery analytics solutions and personnel tracking and management, virus tracking, smart quarantining and hardware for facility management.



Market Growth Factors:



Geospatial In The Digital Environments



Spatial information and location with interconnected systems systems – Big Data, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and 3D systems – are going to transform the core of traditional company practises, providing competitive advantages through data visualisation, analytics, and digital perspectives – an ever-increasing necessity real-time information – in this data-driven manufacturing era. The spatial context remains an essential element and a core instrument for workflow management, smart applications, and a major platform for automated processes in manufacturing, architecture, telecommunications, intelligent transportation, technology, and many other sectors, in addition to archetypal businesses like governance, urban planning, defense, and internal security.



Location-based services are becoming more popular



Location-based services (LBS) are understood as a software service that uses Internet-capable computers to provide real-time information on the current location of a place or person. LBS uses satellite images to enable users to access the service in a variety of apps, including retail, urgent care, weather, browsing, traffic, and other services. Satellite imaging technology delivers high-resolution images that may be utilized to create up-to-date, highly specific maps for LBS and real-time applications. In addition, LBS is becoming increasingly significant in a variety of economic areas, including public, defense, and intelligence, communications, transportation, production, power, energy retail, and natural resource governance, supporting market growth.



Market Restraining Factors:



Urbanization and population growth are both on the rise



Due to the growing rate of urbanization throughout the world, Geospatial Deployment in the urban development business may yet encounter certain challenges. With the increasing rate of migration from rural to urban areas and urban demographic growth, geospatial applications are challenging to apply unless assessments and population-to-land tests are conducted on a regular basis and perhaps real-time data is provided. According to the United Nations, the globe will have around 500 million cities by 2030. The growing number of these cities is an indicator of extremely fast urbanization.



They can cause problems for government and planning agencies. As such big projects would require huge financial investments, government, public, and developer teams operating in isolation will then need to communicate information with the primary data centers.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Image-based Analytics and Video Analytics. Due to the increased usage of drones and security cameras by businesses to analyses and exploit video footage to support their everyday operations, video-based analytics is predicted to rise rapidly throughout the forecast period. Video recording and analysis devices are also available from the firms, which are perfect for recording videos for mobile mapping studies, real-time reporting, as well as post-mission mapping.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Defense & Security, Engineering & Construction, Mining & Manufacturing, Government, Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Agriculture. In the agriculture industry, geospatial imaging analytics is assisting in ensuring crop safety and sensible use of natural resources. Using remote sensing tools, the government is launching new projects to enhance farming operations.



Collection medium Outlook



Based on Collection Medium, the market is segmented into Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellites. Due to a growth in the use of GIS in remote sensing applications, the GIS collection medium represented the largest share of the geospatial imagery analytics market. Businesses are shifting to the GIS data collecting approach as demand for location-based analytics services rises, allowing them to better their overall efficiency and decision-making.



Deployment type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Due to the enterprise-level implementation of geospatial imagery analytics solutions on their servers to store their material locally, the on-premise deployment strategy had a significant share in 2020. This deployment enables businesses to get complete control over their current geospatial datasets and conduct data analysis to uncover new patterns, trends, and anomalies.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The SMEs sector of the Geospatial imagery analytics market is expected to develop at a higher rate during the projected period, as cloud-based solutions and services assist them improve company performance and efficiency.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Disaster Management, Construction & Development, Conservation & Research, Exhibition & Live Entertainment and Surveillance & Monitoring. During the projection period, the increasing usage of remote sensing services will increase surveillance and monitoring adoption.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. During the projection period, Asia Pacific will see a significant increase in the usage of geospatial imagery analytics products and services. The geospatial imagery analytics market in APAC is being driven by increased data quantities, developments in AI and big data technologies, rising concerns about data quality, and rising need for meaningful insights. China and Japan are working on improving data management in order to allow data-driven business choices and streamline corporate operations.







The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, TomTom N.V., and Hexagon AB are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, TomTom N.V., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Microsoft came into a partnership with Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation. Together, the companies focused on making Azure Space the platform and ecosystem of choice for the space community through the general availability of elevation data in the company's Azure Maps and premium satellite imagery. Moreover, Airbus would provide Azure Maps with its Pléiades (50cm), SPOT (1.5m resolution), WorldDEM4Ortho elevation data as well as Pléiades Neo (30cm) satellite imagery.



Dec-2021: Microsoft came into collaboration with Esri, an international supplier of location intelligence for speedy analysis of imaginary data captured by satellite providers in space orbit. Under this collaboration, Esri's ArcGIS Image technology would offer analysis and processing on imagery hosted in Azure Orbital, the company's Satellite Ground Station As a Service.



Feb-2021: Trimble teamed up with Esri. Through this partnership, the company aimed to add location intelligence technology developed to offer greater visibility, traceability, and efficiency for the forest industry and transform workflows by combining the Esri GeospatialCloud platform into the company's Connected Forest solutions, leveraged by product companies and forest owners.



Sep-2020: Google joined hands with FAO. The collaboration aimed to launch Earth Map, an advanced and free to use Web-based tool to offer cheap, efficient, speedy, and analytical cogent insights created from satellites and FAO's considerable wealth of agricultural significant data along with some clicks on a computer.



Jul-2020: Esri extended its partnership agreement with Planet, a provider of daily satellite data. The partnership aimed to enable the company's customers to rapidly enrich their GIS workflows with high-cadence satellite imagery as well as analysis-ready data to make sure operational awareness, business continuity, allow remote monitoring, and boost civil governance.



Jun-2020: TomTom came into a partnership with Foursquare, an independent location data platform. Through this partnership, the company aimed to join customers with millions of POIs globally. Moreover, the company offers access to an extensive, fresh, flexible, and worldwide POI database for helping the customers find the location exactly.



Mar-2020: Planet Labs came into a partnership with Seisan, a systems integration company that specializes in using geospatial technologies and custom software solutions. Under this partnership, Seisan would get a competitive advantage and insights into various industry verticals. Moreover, Seisan leveraged the company's data to offer scalable solutions and enterprise quality that disrupt various sectors through the addition of the elements of historical time-lapse with the frequency of geospatial analysis and imagery.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Alteryx announced the acquisition of Trifacta, an open and interactive cloud platform for data analysts and engineers. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to introduce its access to more enterprise buyers as well as begin its own journey to the cloud.



Dec-2021: Planet took over VanderSat, a supplier of innovative earth data and analytics. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to boost its position in the agricultural market.



Jul-2021: Hexagon AB entered into an agreement to acquire Immersal Oy, provider of visual positioning and spatial mapping solutions leveraged to develop augmented reality (AR) applications. The acquisition aimed to enhance the field of view with superimposed digital information as well as place the power of these insights into the hands of those on-site.



Sep-2020: Esri took over nFrames, a photogrammetry software company that created leaps in the capability to made 3D information from imagery and lidar. Together, the companies enable the customers to flawlessly capture and analyze 3D data from the drone, aerial and ground-based sensors in an automated end-to-end process through combining imagery with 3D GIS.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Hexagon's Geosystems division rolled out the latest generation camera, Leica ContentMapper. The product would offer an innovative as well as highly efficient airborne imaging sensor for large-scale geospatial mapping projects. Moreover, the Leica ContentMapper captures high-resolution imagery at unprecedented rates and offers the highest performance for content programs.



Mar-2021: Hexagon's Geospatial division introduced a major update in its platform for making geospatial and location intelligence applications and launched M.App Enterprise 2021. Through this launch, the company aimed to feature innovative browser-based 3D capabilities, improved visual effects as well as capability to build and configure custom applications in a simple way.



Feb-2021: Esri introduced ArcGIS Velocity, an innovative cloud-native capability for processing, ingestion, visualizing, and analyzing real-time and high-volume geospatial data on the fly. From this launch, the company aimed to enhance its existing systems with geographic information system (GIS) technology through spatially allowing Internet of Things (IoT) data from current providers and simplifying real-time data analysis.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Image-based Analytics and



• Video Analytics



By Vertical



• Defense & Security



• Engineering & Construction



• Mining & Manufacturing



• Government



• Environmental Monitoring



• Healthcare & Life Sciences, and



• Agriculture



By Collection Medium



• Geographic Information System (GIS) and



• Satellites



• UAV & Others



By Deployment



• On-premise and



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises and



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application



• Disaster Management



• Construction & Development



• Conservation & Research



• Exhibition & Live Entertainment



• Surveillance & Monitoring



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Trimble, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Google LLC



• TomTom N.V.



• Hexagon AB



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• Planet Labs, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Alteryx, Inc.



• Esri, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249496/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________