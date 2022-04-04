Stronghold Digital Mining Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG ("Stronghold", or the "Company") today announced its participation in the Bitcoin 2022 Conference and Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit.
Bitcoin 2022 Conference (Miami, Florida)
Stronghold management is attending the Bitcoin 2022 Conference being held April 6-9 in Miami, Florida. Greg Beard, Stronghold's co-chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference titled "Is ESG an attack on Bitcoin?" on Friday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit (Virtual)
Stronghold management is participating in Cowen's Bitcoin Mining Summit being held virtually on April 12-13. The inaugural event is focused on North American listed miners who are poised to take increasing share of network hash rate, holding key advantages with access to capital markets, operations in low-risk jurisdictions, and ESG commitments.
Greg Beard, Stronghold's co-chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Go-to-Market Self Mining Strategies" on Wednesday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860
Media Contact:
contact@strongholddigitalmining.com
