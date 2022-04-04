Xeeva Cited by Independent Research Firm

SOUTHFIELD, MI, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, a leader in AI-powered spend management and procurement software serving hundreds of locations and enterprises worldwide is excited to announce its inclusion into Forrester's independent research report entitled "The Forrester WaveTM: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022, The Nine Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up"
Many challenges are faced by enterprise and mid-sized businesses today such as poor visibility into spend data, overlooking ways to consolidate suppliers and convert spot buys to contract, supply chain risks and manual processes leading to massive inefficiencies. These can quickly add up if overlooked but can be addressed by SVM solutions. These solutions can help companies optimize their entire procurement process by identifying the inefficiencies and making them clearly visible so actionable decisions can be made based on data that can increase the bottom line.
Many companies who do not want the complexity and high cost of other larger SVM providers need an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution from a cutting-edge, high-performing company with integrated Ai that focuses on providing intelligence into spend data and can connect companies with each other through a robust supplier marketplace.
Nina Vellayan, CEO of Xeeva, Inc. said "We believe inclusion into the Forrester Wave report shows that we are on our way to fulfilling our mission of serving procurement leaders globally as we focus on continuously improving our solution suite. We are pleased to be recognized among other great companies."
The SVM Xeeva Solutions that were evaluated in the report are Xeeva Marketplace and Xeeva P2P.
Xeeva Marketplace is an easy way to connect with suppliers and maximize efficiency by connecting companies with a comprehensive supplier network that delivers access to hundreds of thousands of approved vendors – facilitating competitive pricing, enabling a more efficient RFQ process, and minimizing the need for external sourcing events. Some benefits include:
- Access to proven Industry-leading vendors
- Streamlining Supplier Onboarding and management
- Improving the loyalty and retention of suppliers
Xeeva Procure-to-Pay (P2P) simplifies the way you buy with a consumer-like shopping experience and allows you to procure all goods and services while bringing you full visibility, control, and management of your indirect spend. Some of the features include:
- Running all of your indirect spend through one tool using simplified purchase requisitions and order processes – and tracking them in real-time
- Taking control of maverick spend to ensure compliance across your organization with complete visibility into your entire procure-to-pay process
- With an Amazon-like shopping experience and Google-like search, adoption happens naturally for every user
The full report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase. Access the full report here.
About Xeeva Software
Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. With Xeeva's data-driven spend management solutions, you can simplify, consolidate, manage, control, and conduct all spend-related activities in one place. Our end-to-end integrated cloud-based platform drives cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the procurement process. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.
Praket Sharma Xeeva, Inc. praket.sharma@xeeva.com
