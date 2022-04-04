Digihost Achieves Milestone of 1 EH/s in Hashrate and Announces Bitcoin Dividend Policy

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. ("Digihost" or the "Company") DGHIDGHI, an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin ("BTC") mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited BTC production results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2022 combined with an update on the Company's operations. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated. Additionally, Digihost announces a new dividend policy pursuant to which Digihost expects in the future to declare dividends payable to shareholders in either BTC or cash, at the election of the shareholders.



"Throughout the first quarter of 2022, the Company continued to make progress on the deployment of the 10,600 M30S and M30S+ miners we acquired last year," said Michel Amar, Chairman and CEO of Digihost. "With more than half of those miners currently in operation we have more than doubled our hashrate from 415 PH at year-end 2021 to approximately 1 EH/s today, which at current network difficulty equates to approximately 4.25 coins per day on a run rate of over 120 coins mined per month. I am also pleased to announce to our shareholders that Digihost has adopted a new dividend policy pursuant to which the Company expects to declare future dividends that will be based upon our net income. Dividends under the new policy will be payable in either BTC or cash at the election of each shareholder. Future levels of dividends will be established by the Digihost's Board of Directors based upon market conditions at the time. It is expected that the first dividend will be 10% of net income."

"Additionally, to avoid unnecessary dilution to our shareholders, the Company will begin to monetize a portion of BTC mined to fund the Company's operating costs and SG&A expenses, thereby removing the need to access equity markets in order to fund these costs. Digihost is also pursuing opportunities to leverage its existing asset base to finance future infrastructure and equipment expansion through debt financing."

Production Highlights for March 2022

Mined 75.24 BTC during the month, increasing total holdings to 797.47 BTC valued at approximately $36.3 million as of March 31, 2022, based on a BTC price of $45,500.

Ethereum ("ETH") holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at approximately $3.3 million as of March 31, 2022, based on an ETH price of $3,300.

Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $39.6 million as of March 31, 2022.



Year-Over-Year Quarterly Comparison

The Company mined approximately 81.57 more BTC in Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021, representing an increase of approximately 78%. Using the March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 closing BTC prices (from CoinDesk), the value of the Company's BTC mined in Q1 2022 increased by approximately $2.3 million, or 37% compared to Q1 2021.

Figure 1. Year-over-year Quarterly BTC Production

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 QoQ Increase Mined BTC 186.83 105.26 81.57 Approximate BTC value $45,539 $58,919 ($13,380 ) Production Value $8,508,051 $6,201,814 $2,306,237

Mining Deployment and Shipment Updates

Since its February monthly update, the Company received an additional 1,600 miners from its 2021 order consisting of a combination of M30S and M30S+ models and currently has in operation a fleet of approximately 11,500 miners.

Infrastructure Update

During March 2022, Digihost completed substantial infrastructure installation work at its facility in North Tonawanda, New York (news release: March 14, 2021). The Company is currently running uninterrupted mining operations at this site as it continues the installation of several critical infrastructure support systems and lining up its buildout in parallel with additional miner deployments. The Company is under contract and is waiting for final Public Service Commission approval to complete this acquisition.

2022 Estimated Hashrate

In 2021, Digihost operated at an average hashrate of approximately 275PH, producing an adjusted EBITDA* of $14.01 million in the process. The Company anticipates a 1.5 EH/s average hashrate in 2022 which is approximately 5.5 times the Digihost's average hashrate in 2021. Over 90% of the energy consumed by the Company in its BTC mining operations is received from sources that create zero carbon emissions.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measures and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as an alternative to or replacement of, measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to reconciliations of Non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A.

Dividend Policy

The Company announces today that its Board of Directors has approved a new dividend policy pursuant to which the Company expects to declare a future dividend payable in either BTC or cash at the option of each shareholder. Future levels of dividends will be established by the Board based upon market conditions at the time. It is expected that the first dividend will be 10% of net income to be paid to shareholders of record during Q3 of 2022 based upon the Company's net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Further announcements will be made on the declaration and payment of a dividend.

Michel Amar commented, "The Board of Directors of Digihost is pleased to announce our decision to become the first public company in the crypto mining space to implement a dividend policy payable in BTC to its shareholders. We are committed to our long-term growth strategy and remain focused our goal of providing value to our investors. The Company believes any dividends declared under the policy will illustrate the forward-thinking and creative nature of our management team to deliver benefits to its shareholders, with the remaining 90% of earnings to be reinvested to fund future business requirements and opportunities."

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on BTC mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of approximately 1 EH/s.

All hosting fees and joint venture profit sharing are treated as operating expenses in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

