Canadian Gaming Association Celebrates Launch of Ontario's Regulated iGaming Market

The CGA believes the introduction of a regulated iGaming marketplace allows the Province of Ontario to reset its priorities for the province's gaming industry – online, land-based, and charitable gaming – and encourage competition while incentivizing capital investment, job creation, and economic growth.

"We support the government's objectives for Ontario's iGaming model: to establish a competitive iGaming market that fosters an exciting gaming experience while protecting consumers and keeping Ontarians safe," said Paul Burns, President and CEO, Canadian Gaming Association. "As of today, there is no more grey market in Ontario, only black. With the regulations in place, the province finally has the tools to deal with unlicensed operators."

Ontario is home a growing digital technology sector, a highly skilled and multi-lingual workforce, strong capital markets, and a competitive tax climate, all key measures that make the province an attractive location for those working in online gaming.

Now, the province can use the launch of iGaming to encourage companies to invest in Ontario, as this market is being developed in a responsible way to ensure it is sustainable. The best gaming markets are holistic and integrate online, mobile, and land-based gaming to create a unified customer experience.

Additionally, as we turn the corner on COVID closures and grapple with economic recovery, it is imperative that Ontario's land-based casino operators have the proper framework, tools, and level playing field to benefit from online gaming that will enable casinos to diversify their entertainment options with a view to delivering a seamless gaming experience to their customers.

