Two XPO Logistics Leaders Named SDCE Pros to Know

Ina Daly and Alyssa Myers honored for accomplishments
GREENWICH, Conn., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO, a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that two of its business leaders have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine to receive the 2022 SDCE Pros to Know award:
- Ina Daly, a professional less-than-truckload (LTL) driver, was the first woman to win the National Truck Driving Championship, and serves as a trainer for XPO's driver schools. She was honored by XPO in 2021 for surpassing three million accident-free miles.
- Alyssa Myers, vice president, technology, leads the team driving the rapid adoption of the XPO Connect digital brokerage platform. Shippers and carriers meet digitally on XPO Connect in real time to buy and sell capacity efficiently through automation.
LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud that Ina and Alyssa have been honored as leaders in our LTL and truck brokerage businesses. Their accomplishments reflect the growing diversity of talent in the transportation industry and the strong impact of women at XPO."
SDCE describes the 2022 Pros to Know as outstanding leaders who are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. The magazine is known as the executive user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.