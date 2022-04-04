ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Athira Pharma Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of HGF/MET Positive Modulator, ATH-1020, an Orally Available Small Molecule for Neuropsychiatric Conditions

by Globe Newswire
April 4, 2022 7:00 AM | 5 min read

BOTHELL, Wash., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial investigating ATH-1020, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule for neuropsychiatric conditions.

"This first-in-human study of ATH-1020, our second clinical product candidate, represents a significant milestone for Athira in the expansion of our clinical development pipeline and our first oral small molecule. Our novel approach targeting HGF/MET, and ATH-1020's unique pharmacology and mechanism of action, may be particularly well suited for potential treatment of neuropsychiatric indications, as evidenced by the compelling preclinical data we have recently presented," said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and CEO of Athira Pharma. "We anticipate that the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic data from this Phase 1 study will help inform our further assessment of the potential of ATH-1020 in future clinical indications."

The Phase 1 (NCT05169671) randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study will enroll approximately 68 healthy volunteers and include single and multiple ascending dose evaluations. The study will investigate the safety and tolerability of ATH-1020 as the primary endpoint and includes pharmacokinetic outcomes.

About ATH-1020
ATH-1020 is an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system, as a potential treatment candidate for neuropsychiatric indications. Preclinical data demonstrates that ATH-1020 may reduce depression-like behaviors and rescue mismatch negativity response, a translatable measure of event-related potential that shows consistent and robust deficits in both rodent models and schizophrenia patients (ASENT Annual Meeting 2022).

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates, targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding Athira's product candidates, including ATH-1020 as a potential treatment for neuropsychiatric conditions; Athira's platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, including the timing of the ATH-1020 clinical trial; interactions with regulators and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira's product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; and Athira's ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "on track," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," "continue," and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira's product candidates will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira's development of ATH-1020 and other product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of ATH-1020 and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira's business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on Athira's clinical trial sites and contractors who act for or on Athira's behalf, may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; the outcome of legal proceedings which have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira's product candidates; Athira's assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; Athira's research and development efforts and its ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of Athira's product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira's clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechPress ReleasesGeneral

This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

by Gita Karunakaran
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

In March 2017, Netflix’s official Twitter Inc. TWTR account tweeted "love is sharing a password."

Five years later, media reports created a furor, hinting that Netflix was considering ways to curtail password sharing with people beyond the main user’s household. 

Password sharing on digital streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN) Prime Video is common practice with multiple people sharing a single account with different user profiles. 

But what Netflix has taken issue with now, and is trying to curtail, is the unauthorized and illegal sharing of passwords through password-sharing marketplaces run by bad actors, which it says costs the company more than $6 million in annual revenue loss.

The consequences of credential-related cyber crime could prove to be very expensive for organizations if the spate of reported incidents is anything to go by. 

Some of the most significant password-related security breaches of the last year include those at Microsoft Corp. MSFT, SolarWinds Corp. SWI, and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY

Microsoft reported a cyberattack by Chinese hacking group Hafnium, which targeted thousands of its servers across the United States and affected government agencies and businesses, exposing the email communications of each affected organization.

In a separate incident, U.S. government agencies were compromised in a series of nationwide attacks involving software from the cyber security firm SolarWinds where hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its network monitoring software, allowing them to infiltrate companies that were using that software and gain access to their email communications. 

Cybercriminals apparently had access to GoDaddy’s systems for over two months before they were detected and their access blocked, by which time considerable damage had already been done.

Rising Cyber Crime Could Be Driving Companies’ Focus Toward Identity And Access Management

User credentials are the entry point to an organization’s data, and securing the network and access to data has become a top priority for businesses in the highly digital world.

Companies like BIO-key International Inc. BKYI, 3M Co. MMM,  Fujitsu Ltd. 6702, and Safran SA (SAF.PA) provide secure access management solutions in different parts of the world could play an important role in addressing the challenges that are inherent with password-based security solutions and the risk and cost associated with traditional methods of access management.

More organizations are moving away from password-based solutions to biometric authentication.  

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provides a type of authentication that verifies the actual identity of the individual behind the keyboard, and BIO-key says its world-class biometric platform integrates into its customers’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The company reports that it offers multiple Identity and Access Management system options when it comes to enforcing stronger security and multi-factor authentication. It is showcasing new innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit (Booth 232) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-24th. At the Summit, BIO-key will highlight new authentication methods, as additions to its current PalmPositiveTM palm scanning method, for its BIO-key MobileAuth™ mobile app, including FacePositive™ for server-secured facial recognition, device-based biometrics for Android and iOS, and new push token support.

It boasts decades of expertise in the field and claims it has a proven track record of successful Identity & Access Management (IAM) project delivery and strong customer relationships in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government. 

BIO-key says its signature product — PortalGuard® IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) — has flexible single sign-on and various authentication options to meet the security goals of most modern organizations to deliver an optimized user experience.

Features the company says make PortalGuard an attractive access management solution include:

  •  Accessibility to a suite of apps from multiple devices without requiring the user to manage numerous, difficult-to-remember passwords.
  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), including biometric authentication options like Identity-Bound Biometrics, to prevent unauthorized access if an attempt to access an application is made from outside of the company’s usual geography.
  • Reduced operational costs and a less heavy burden on tech support to enable  password resets because users can quickly reset their own passwords using their fingerprint as their authentication method of choice.

To learn more about BIO-key’s biometric solutions visit the company webpage.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BIO-KeyPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksEmerging MarketsSmall CapMarketsTechGeneral