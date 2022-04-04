Amydis Appoints Dr. Robert N. Weinreb as First Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amydis Inc., a healthcare company developing a new class of molecular retinal diagnostics and digital biomarkers to accelerate the early detection and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of internationally recognized clinician scientist, Robert N. Weinreb M.D. as the First Chair to the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company.
"Amydis is at the forefront of developing compounds that enable retinal imaging of molecular biomarkers associated with many diseases," said Dr. Weinreb. "Amydis' plan to launch into clinical trials this year advances the lead program towards a critical step in bringing this much needed technology to patients and I look forward to working with the team in making it happen."
Dr. Weinreb is the Distinguished Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of California San Diego. He also is the Director of both the Shiley Eye Institute and the Hamilton Glaucoma Center, holder of the Morris Gleich, MD Chair in Glaucoma, and Distinguished Professor of Bioengineering. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his residency and fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. Patients from throughout the world seek his medical and surgical care.
"Amydis is fortunate to have Dr. Weinreb lead our Scientific Advisory Board," said Stella Sarraf, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Amydis, Inc. "Dr. Weinreb has a unique blend of experience as a clinician, a surgeon and a scientist with diverse research interests, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases including glaucoma and other optic neuropathies, as well as aging of the eye. In addition, he has pioneered many ophthalmic diagnostic technologies that have transformed eye care."
Dr. Weinreb is a past President of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, American Glaucoma Society, World Glaucoma Association, American Glaucoma Society Foundation, and the Latin American Glaucoma Society. He is the recipient of numerous awards and prizes, and has an h-impact factor of 138 (March 2022).
About Amydis, Inc.
Amydis is developing novel, patent-protected ocular tracers, which enable direct visualization of CNS disease-related molecular changes (biomarkers) in the eye. The Company's discovery platform and proprietary know-how uniquely positions it with first mover advantage to explore the eye for a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases, which have historically required long-term clinical evaluation and the use of invasive testing for definitive diagnosis. Amydis aims to become a global leader in developing ocular tracers for neurodegenerative and systemic diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.amydis.com.
Amydis Contact: Ron Newbold, Chief Business Officer, ron@amydis.com.
