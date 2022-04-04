Ontario's New iGaming Market is Live

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGaming Ontario (iGO) launched the new market for internet gaming (igaming) in Ontario today. Players in Ontario can now play internet casino games and place sports bets on sites offered by igaming companies (called operators) that are fully registered and approved.
To play with confidence knowing their money and information is subject to robust consumer protection measures, players in Ontario just need to look for the iGO logo on an operator's site.
"This is a monumental day that establishes Ontario as an international leader in online gaming," said Martha Otton, iGaming Ontario's Executive Director. "After years of anticipation culminating in historic legislation followed by months of hard work by all stakeholders, we have reached today's launch of a legal internet gaming market out from under its previous grey market standing."
Operators who have successfully been registered by the AGCO and have executed an Operating Agreement with iGO have met rigorous standards of game integrity, fairness, player protections, and social responsibility, enabling players to play with confidence.
The internet gaming sites going live in the legal market as of today are:
- 888casino.ca, 888poker.ca, 888sport.ca
- on.Bet365.ca
- Casino.on.BetMGM.ca, Poker.on.BetMGM.ca, Sports.on.BetMGM.ca
- BetRivers.ca
- Sportsbook.Caesars.com
- Coolbet.ca
- FanDuel.com/Canada
- LeoVegas.com
- PointsBet.ca
- Rivalry.com
- RoyalPanda.com
- theScore.bet
- on.Unibet.ca
We appreciate all the effort and resources these site operators have dedicated to becoming our first market entrants.
Ontario's legal iGaming market, a first of its kind in Canada, is made possible as a result of a partnership between the Ontario Government and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. While today is the first day of an igaming market expected to grow and thrive in Ontario, players will be able to find even more of the world-class online games they love in the weeks and months to come. Ontario's large and diverse adult population relative to the rest of North America make it a very high priority for any operator's expansion strategy.
Look for the iGO logo on an operator's site to know that it is registered and approved or visit iGamingOntario.ca for an assortment of information about internet gaming, including a real-time directory of sites that have met the requirements to join the Ontario market.
About iGaming Ontario:
iGaming Ontario (iGO) is working collaboratively with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and the Government of Ontario to bring world class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice. Gaming companies (Operators) that have been successfully registered by the AGCO and have executed an operating agreement with iGO may offer their games to players in Ontario on behalf of the province. Through these relationships, gaming revenues will be shared with the Government of Ontario to be used in support of provincial priorities. To learn more, visit us at iGamingOntario.ca.
For further information, please contact:
igomedia@igamingontario.ca
