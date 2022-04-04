TILT Holdings to Participate in April Conferences and Events

PHOENIX, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") (NEO:TILT) TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced its participation in the following upcoming cannabis conferences:



Cantor Investor Conference: CEO Gary Santo will participate in a panel titled: Building Brands on April 14 at 1:30 PM ET. Additionally, Company management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual conference.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: CEO Gary Santo will be on the Main Stage along with brand partner Rusty Wilenkin, CEO of Old Pal, for a moderated discussion titled: "Interstate Expansion: Successfully Launch Your Brand in New Markets" on April 20 at 11:30 AM ET in the Sparkle Ballroom East. Additionally, Company management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference being held April 20-21 at the Fontainebleau, Miami, Florida.

In addition to the two conference appearances, Gary Santo will also be appearing on:

MJ Stock Trader Podcast today, Monday, April 4 at 4:30 PM ET on Twitter Space (see Twitter for details) and Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show on Thursday, April 7 at 4:00 PM ET on YouTube.

For more information regarding upcoming TILT conference and event participation, as well as details to access any webcasts or the current IR presentation, please visit TILT's investor website at: Investor Relations: TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT)

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

