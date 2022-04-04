ChampionX Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation ("ChampionX" or the "Company") CHX announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX's website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:
|United States:
|1-866-374-5140
|International:
|1-404-400-0571
|Reference:
|ChampionX conference call number 35691266
Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX's website or at ChampionXFirstQuarter2022CallReplay. Enter passcode EV00134065.
About ChampionX
ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.
Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094
Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.