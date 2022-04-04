Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market to 2028 - by Type, Material, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Type, By Material, By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industrial gloves are designed to resist the unique needs of factory workers, carpenters, and people working around dangerous chemicals. The ergonomic design of the industrial latex gloves offers more than enough protection from tool slippage and also can endure exposure to mildew longer than many other common medical gloves.
They have also been shown to provide significant protection when protecting workers from chemical spills and other dangerous substances. If properly applied, industrial gloves will not tear or rip, but they can offer exceptional chemical resistance and increased dexterity and hand flexibility. Depending on the job, they can also help protect workers from the symptoms of chemical burns, cuts, and abrasions that can occur as a result of exposure to toxic chemicals.
The types of industrial gloves available depend upon the type of job they are intended for. For example, there are textured latex medical gloves that provide additional protection against electrical hazards, cuts, and abrasions. These are commonly found in hospitals and clinics, but they can also be used by automotive, construction, plumbing, fabric softener, drywall, and woodworking contractors.
Market Dynamics:
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global industrial hand protection gloves market. For instance, in April 2021, Epoch Western LP DBA Stout Gloves, a North America-based manufacturer of industrial gloves, partnered with kathy ireland Worldwide to launch men's activity gloves.
Major players operating in the global industrial hand protection gloves market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in September 2021, Bob Dale Gloves & Imports Ltd. partnered with Koroyd to integrate repeat impact version of its damage control technology into a new line of products.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global industrial hand protection gloves market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global industrial hand protection gloves market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Uvex Group, 3M Company, COFRA Srl, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, MCR Safety, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Midas Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., Ansell Limited, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Honeywell, and Alpha Pro Tech Limited
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global industrial hand protection gloves market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global industrial hand protection gloves market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Material
- Market Snippet, By End-use Industry
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
4. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Disposable Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Chemical Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Mechanical Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Leather Work Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Fossil Others (Welder gloves, Sleeves, forearm cuffs)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
5. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Material, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Nitrile Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Vinyl Gloves
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Others (Neoprene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polyvinyl Chloride)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Healthcare
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Industrial Safety & Chemical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Automotive
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Others (Food Processing & Service, Manufacturing, Electronics and Agriculture)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market For Fluid Conveyance, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Uvex Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- 3M Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- COFRA Srl.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- MCR Safety
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Top Glove Corporation Berhad
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Midas Safety Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ansell Limited.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kimberly Clark Corporation.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Honeywell.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Alpha Pro Tech Limited.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
Attachment
