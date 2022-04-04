Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Olefin (Ethylene) Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights - (Global, Middle East, Iran) - (2020 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene demand is forecasted to reach 233.9 million tons in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 3.4%, for the duration spanning 2020-2028.
It is predicted that global ethylene consumption has grown by 4.3% annually from 2014 to 2020. Moreover, according to forecasts, the growth rate of global ethylene consumption will increase by 3.4% from 2020 to 2028.
North America accounts for 24% of global ethylene consumption and is the largest consumer of this product worldwide. China, the second-largest consumer of ethylene, accounts for 18% of global ethylene consumption. The Middle East, the third-largest consumer worldwide, accounts for 18% of global ethylene consumption.
There are several factors driving the growth of the market, including an increase in consumer goods sales, a consumer goods industry in flux, escalating packaging costs, increasing alcohol consumption, and growing urbanization.
Market growth, however, will be slowed by fluctuations in ethylene prices, ethylene oxide's hazardous effects, and government regulations. There are some notable trends in the petrochemical industry, the growing production capacity of ethylene dichloride, and the increasing demand for bio-based polyethylene.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Olefin (ethylene) market.
- The major regional markets (The United States, China, Middle East & North Africa, and Europe) were analyzed.
- The report has been analyzed Middle East and Iran Key players with real field data.
Key Target Audience
- Ethylene Manufacturers
- Natural Gas & Petroleum Suppliers
- Raw Material Suppliers
- End Users (Construction, Automotive and Packaging)
- Investment Banks
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Global market
- Global Production Capacity
- Global Actual Production
- Predicting Global Production Capacity
- Predicting Global Actual Production
- Geographic Segmentation of Production
- Global Consumption
- Predicting Global Consumption Growth
- Geographic Segmentation of Consumption
- Segmentation of Global Consumption
- Prominent Global Manufacturing Companies
- A Brief on Global Supply and Demand
- Exploring Global Trade
- Global Price Review
The Middle East Market
- The Middle East Production Capacity
- The Middle East Actual Production.
- The Middle East Consumption
- Predicting the Middle East Consumption Growth
- Major Manufacturing Companies in the Middle East
- Summary of the Middle East supply and demand
Iran's Market
- Iran's Production Capacity
- Plants under Construction in Iran
- Major Domestic Producers in Iran
- Exports and Imports of Iran
- Import
- Export
- Major Customers in Iran
- Supply and Demand in Iran
- Production Rate
- Consumption Rate
- Domestic Price
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Amirkabir Petrochemical Company
- Andimeshk Petrochemical Company
- Arya Sasol Polymer Company
- Bandar Imam Processing Company
- Borouge
- Borujen Petrochemical Company
- Bushehr Petrochemical
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.
- Darab Petrochemical Company
- Dashtestan Petrochemical
- Dashtestan Petrochemical - Genaveh
- Dehdasht Petrochemical Company
- Dehloran Sepehr Petrochemical
- Dey Aria Polymer
- Dow Chemical Co.
- ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
- Fasa Petrochemical Company
- Firozabad Petrochemical
- Gachsaran Petrochemical
- Hamedan Ethoxylates
- Ilam Petrochemical
- INEOS
- Jahrom Petrochemical Company
- Jam Petrochemical Company
- Kavian Petrochemical Company
- Kazerun Petrochemical Company
- Kian Petrochemical
- Lyondell Basell
- Mamasani Petrochemical Company
- Maroon Petrochemical Company
- Mehr Petro Kimia
- Miandoab Petrochemical Company
- Morvarid Petrochemical Company
- National Petrochemical Co.
- Pars Phenol Company
- Petro-Rabigh
- Petrokemya
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sadra Chemical
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
- Shazand Petrochemical Company
- Sinopec
- Tabriz Petrochemical
- Total AS
- YANPET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwz9v0
