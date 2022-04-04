New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248537/?utm_source=GNW
The global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market consists of sales of photoresist & photoresist ancillaries and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture photoresist and photoresist ancillaries which are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing laptops, music players, mobile phones, servers and household machines among others.A photoresist is a natural polymer that improves its biochemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light.
Photoresist ancillary materials are used simultaneously with photoresists such as anti-reflective coatings, developers, photoresist strippers and edge bead removers.
The main types of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are ArF immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, g- and i-line.ArF immersion uses the wavelengths for patterning critical layers during IC production and for multi-patterning applications that support the advanced semiconductor production nodes.
The different type of ancillaries includes anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, others and is used in semiconductors and ICS, LCDs, printed circuit boards, other applications.
North America was the second-largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The growing semiconductor sector is expected to propel the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in the coming years.Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips, are produced from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, as well as compounds like gallium arsenide.
Semiconductors are a vital component of electronic equipment, allowing for advancements in communications, computers, healthcare, defense systems, transportation, clean energy, and a variety of other fields.In the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated chips, photoresists are being used to identify the circuit elements in the chip or PCB.
According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry revenues in May 2021 totaled $43.6 billion, up 26.2% from $34.6 billion in May 2020 and 4.1% higher than $41.9 billion in April 2021. Therefore, the growing semiconductor sector drives the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.
The expansion of production facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.Major companies operating in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries sector are focused on building new production facilities to meet the increased demand and strengthen their position in the industry.
For instance, in December 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based Industrial gases company has opened a new production facility to develop and promote localized production of semiconductor raw materials such as photoresist and hard masks. The main objective of the company is to generate 50,000 gallons of photoresist per year from 2022.
In February 2020, SK Materials, a South Korea-based industrial gases company acquired Kumho Petrochemical's photoresist business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, SK Materials plans to set up a separate subsidiary to develop photoresist technology.
Kumho Petrochemical is a South Korea-based Manufacturer of photoresist materials.APAC was the largest region in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in 2021.
The countries covered in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248537/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.