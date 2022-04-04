Wallbridge Mining Announces Appointment of Anthony Makuch as Independent Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited WMWLBMF ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Makuch as Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective April 4, 2022.



"We are now at an inflection point as we focus on advancing the Company's flagship Fenelon Gold project and other nearby properties located on our highly-prospective land package in the northern Abitibi region of Quebec," said Alar Soever, outgoing Chair of Wallbridge. "Tony has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines, with more than 35 years of leadership experience in the mining industry and deep expertise in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. His track record and experience make him the ideal person to lead the Wallbridge Board as the Company embarks on this exciting new phase of its evolution."

Mr. Soever will continue to serve as a director of Wallbridge. Tony has served on the board of Wallbridge since December 2019.

"The management team at Wallbridge has assembled a land package of outstanding scale and quality in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, anchored around its cornerstone projects at Fenelon and Martiniere. Both of these projects have significant growth potential, and there is additional prospectivity and potential for new discoveries. I am excited to a play a role in supporting the Company's development at this critical juncture," said Mr. Makuch. "On behalf of my fellow directors, the management and shareholders, I would like to thank Alar for his significant contributions to Wallbridge and I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise and knowledge as a director."

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the discovery, acquisition, development, and production of gold from a portfolio of exploration and development stage assets located in established mining jurisdictions within Canada. Wallbridge's flagship project, Fenelon Gold, is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend in Northern Abitibi, Quebec. A Mineral Resource Estimate completed in 2021 validated the multi-million-ounce potential of Fenelon as well as Wallbridge's nearby Martiniere Property, incorporating a combined 2.67 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 1.72 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere, located within a 910-square-kilometre exploration land package controlled by Wallbridge, have the potential to be developed into mines, and are close to existing power and transportation infrastructure. Wallbridge also has interests in several copper, nickel and platinum group metal properties, including a 17.8% interest in Lonmin Canada Inc.

Further information about Wallbridge can be found in the Company's regulatory filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com .

