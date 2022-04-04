Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market 2022 | Stunning Growth at CAGR of 16.90%, to reach a value of USD 173.28 Million by 2028 | Industry Demand, Trend, Dynamics by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Mobile Devices, Enterprise Mobility Platforms, Mobile Applications), by Application (Enterprise Solutions, Mhealth Applications), by End Users (Patients, Payers, Providers, Hospitals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions industry generated USD 67.90 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate USD 173.28 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 16.90% from 2022 to 2028.



Synopsis:

Powerful gadgets such as mobile phones, RFID scanners, and barcode scanners penetrate healthcare systems such as clinics, hospitals, and other ambulatory care settings which is a key factor driving growth of the target market. Rising spotlight on tolerant driven mobile applications, progressed availability to upgrade the nature of medical services arrangements, and better expense productivity of portability arrangements in order to smoothen the work process are other factors expected to boost the target market growth. Lack of nursing staff and specialists and strong infiltration of remote organizations, for instance, 2G and 3G are some of the other factors fueling the development of this market. Furthermore, the Healthcare mobility solutions Market is expected to exhibit strong and steady growth to attain appreciable market valuation over the forecast period.

Nonetheless, information security issues, short battery duration of portable PCs, absence of standard correspondence conventions and repayment arrangements, and infrastructural and cost issues present significant difficulties to the development of Healthcare mobility solutions Market. In the next coming years, mobile solutions will assist healthcare IT organizations to address current challenges and threats, such as increasing costs, a geriatric population leading to a shortage of healthcare professionals, and to capitalize on opportunities in the long run.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.90% during the forecast period.

The Healthcare Mobility Solutions market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 67.90 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 173.28 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions market.



List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

Oracle Corporation

At&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare mobility solutions Market is segmented as follows:

Product Mobile Devices Enterprise Mobility Platforms Mobile Applications

Application Enterprise Solutions Mhealth Applications

End Users Patients Payers Providers Hospitals



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Utilization of telehealth and mHealth enables healthcare providers to offer care to patients in the centers. These innovations guarantee decrease in general medical services cost, bringing down of authoritative time and staff portion necessities, upgrades in interior correspondence process, proficient administration of patients and their information, and improvements in nursing exercises. Accordingly, they have turned into a significant empowering agent of medical care the executives for parental figures and care payers inferable from the ease of catching, sharing, investigating, and teaming up the clinical data. This is a factor expected to drive growth of the global Healthcare mobility solutions Market in the near future. Telemedicine applications also used to provide clinical guidance management, as they allow researchers to imagine a test guided by an expert and provide information to researchers and patients without worry, which in turn is another factor projected to augment growth of the target market.

Challenges:

High cost of infrastructure construction and technical support services and lack of standard communication protocols and reimbursement policies restrain the growth of this market. The economic fallout from the global spread of COVID-19 has fueled market risk aversion in a way not seen since the global financial crisis. Also, data security concerns and lack of skilled professionals are other factors that may hinder the market growth.

Regional Trends:

Regional Trends:

North America dominates the Healthcare mobility solutions Market due to the increment in reception of mHealth applications in the clinics. Additionally, increasing number of smartphone users and higher adoption of online services are other factors expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is assessed to observe the quickest development in the gauge time of 2021-2028 because of the expanding reception of mHealth applications by wellbeing suppliers and ascend in mindfulness among end users. The market in Asia Pacific is also driven by increasing number of healthcare systems such as clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and other ambulatory care facilities; and rising prevalence of chronic disorders and diseases that require continuous patient monitoring.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 138 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare mobility solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Mobile Devices, Enterprise Mobility Platforms, Mobile Applications), by Application (Enterprise Solutions, Mhealth Applications), by End Users (Patients, Payers, Providers, Hospitals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

Central parts in the market are centered around taking on M&A systems to grow their item portfolio. For example, in May 2020, Cisco declared its expectation to obtain secretly held Thousand Eyes, Inc., a supplier of web and cloud insight stage settled in San Francisco, U.S.

In June 2020, Fitbit introduced a Ready for Work Solution to support employers manage workplace health and safety during the ongoing pandemic. The solution use key health indicators and self-reported symptoms from Fitbit devices to help employees determine if they have signs of COVID-19 before returning to work.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

How will the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

What is the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled "Healthcare mobility solutions Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 67.90 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 173.28 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 16.90% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Mobile Devices



° Enterprise Mobility Platforms



° Mobile Applications



• Application



° Enterprise Solutions



° Mhealth Applications



• End Users



° Patients



° Payers



° Providers



° Hospitals Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Oracle Corporation



• At&T, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Philips Healthcare



• SAP SE



• Zebra Technologies Corporation



• Cerner Corporation



• Mckesson Corporation



• Omron Corporation



• Airstrip Technologies, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market-market-1348/request-sample

