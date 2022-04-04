New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT in Smart Cities Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solution Type, By Services type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249506/?utm_source=GNW

These devices use an internet connection to communicate and interact with others, and they may be monitored and controlled remotely. Cities can now use data to better manage traffic, regulate pollution, make better use of infrastructure, and keep inhabitants safe and clean with the help of this technology.



IoT has the ability to alleviate urbanization's pressures by providing a new experience for city residents and making day-to-day life more comfortable and secure. Residents in smart cities can be benefitted from improved access to water, clean air, sanitation, and waste management due to the Internet of Things. Smart cities solutions can be created using connected internet technologies and big data, which can be utilized to address problems, improve inhabitants' quality of life, and reduce resource usage.



The Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities is the use of smart technologies and connected devices to collect real-time data about the external environment across the city. Some of the growth factors for the overall market are rising urbanization, a surge in demand for efficient infrastructure in metropolitan areas, increased demand for energy-efficient resources, traffic management, waste management, public safety, and security.



The concept of smart cities has gained traction as a result of greater awareness about smart goods, and it is owing to the bridging technologies. In the last few years, there has been increased spending by a variety of dedicated governing organizations, central/federal governments, and local governments. In the deployment of smart city projects, infrastructure investments, governance arrangements, technical ecosystems, and finance and funding methods all play essential roles.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on markets and customer behavior, as well as economies and communities, in a short period of time. The healthcare, telecommunications, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals work around the clock to provide essential services to everyone. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the telecom sector, in particular, is playing a critical role in supporting countries' digital infrastructure around the world.



According to Fujitsu's Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline businesses suffered the most damage, while online businesses saw a rise in demand and revenue. Innovative IoT-based smart city solutions, which can be efficiently combined with big data, analytics, cloud, security, and network connectivity, are in high demand across a wide range of industries.



Market Growth Factors



Growing deployment of connected and smart technologies



Multiple technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, mobility, data communications, and artificial intelligence (AI), contribute to the infrastructure of smart cities. In recent years, increased use of these technologies has enabled greater connectivity, leading to a complete redevelopment of the smart city ecosystem. There is interest in a variety of developing technologies from a technological standpoint, with machine learning/data analytics, IoT, and cybersecurity projected to have the greatest impact on smart city projects over the next few years.



In addition, one of the key trends of the market is the development of 5G and NB-IoT technologies. The smart government, as well as other sectors, would become extremely intelligent and self-governing with the developments in the 5G and IoT. In the case of smart transportation, the system would use the cloud to collect data from numerous sources and share it with a centralized control center.



A growing number of smart city projects



The rapid growth of IoT and smart city initiatives is increasing the demand for smart security systems, such as PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection System). In addition, there is a strong emphasis on effective energy management technologies to ensure accurate metering and reduce waste. IoT technology suppliers are being invited to contribute to smart city transportation infrastructure to enable adequate monitoring and management, reduce carbon emissions, and provide better route planning and optimization.



Many countries are currently heavily investing in technology in order to modernize their existing infrastructure. The Indian government, for example, invested a hefty amount to upgrade 100 current cities across the country to smart cities. In addition, the US government also pledged a significant investment in smart city technologies in the year 2016. As a result, smart city initiatives are projected to aid the growth of the IoT market in smart cities. According to an article published in February 2020 by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Singapore government plans to install intelligent, energy-efficient lighting on all public roads by 2022, as well as solar panels on the rooftops of 6,000 buildings.



Market Restraining Factors



IoT in smart cities necessitates large initial investments



Project funding for large initial capital investment is one of the primary hurdles for this industry. The national/local governments have taken on the primary task of extensively investing in the transformation of city infrastructure. It is quite simple to understand how, even if governments have the need, vision, and clarity for such reforms, a lack of budgetary allocations for large-scale implementations slows down the transformation process, either directly or indirectly. Such large investments may increase the economic strain on debt-ridden states or local governments, putting future general budgets at risk.



Before adopting new technology deployments, such as IoT, government regulatory bodies must monetize these systems and ensure a large return on investment. As a result, the cost of converting existing infrastructure serves as a deterrent to governments continuing to make large-scale expenditures.







Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Service segment procured a significant revenue share of the IoT in Smart cities market in 2020. Service providers in the IoT in Smart Cities industry provide a variety of services. These services make it easier for businesses to adapt, grow, and maintain ongoing activities. Individual development and training are provided by IoT in Smart City providers to customers, partners, support teams, marketing teams, and workers.



Solution Type Outlook



Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Remote Monitoring, Data Management, Security, Real-time Location System, Reporting & Analytics, and Network Management. The Data Management segment acquired a significant revenue share of the IoT in Smart cities market in 2020. This is because real-time data is received, analyzed, and managed by cloud-based IoT apps to assist municipalities, businesses, and individuals in making better decisions that improve quality of life. The blueprint for smart cities is smart data management. In addition, data management makes data sharing, new product development, long-term growth, cost reductions, and other advantages possible. From next-generation accessibility to linking people and visitors, data management supports all aspects of a smart city.



Services Type Outlook



Based on Services type, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. In 2020, the Professional services segment procured the maximum revenue share of the IoT in smart cities market. Professional services are business support services provided by professionals, specialists, or experts. There are three types of professional services: deployment and system integration, consultation, and support and maintenance services. The expanding trend of using IoT professional services to minimize Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), as well as the desire for highly tailored IoT services in the industrial and transportation sectors, are the main drivers for IoT professional services. In addition, digital transformation services are being used at a faster rate in a variety of industries, including transportation, utilities, buildings, and others.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smart Citizen Services, Smart Building, Smart Transportation, and Smart Utilities. In 2020, the smart citizen services segment obtained the largest revenue share of the IoT in Smart Cities market. This is because the Internet of Things is redefining citizen services. It can be used in a variety of settings, including healthcare, education, and public safety. Smart education solutions have undergone a rapid shift, with companies moving toward mobile technology. Using IoT, educational institutions may not only improve their learning experiences but also manage their OPEX and CAPEX more efficiently. The use of Interactive White Boards (IWBs), projectors, and printers are considered as a driver for change in the education industry, and the growing number of connected medical devices and the prevalence of smartphones have both contributed considerably to the rise of the Internet of Things. As a result, governments all over the world are aggressively implementing IoT to improve citizen safety. Governments have been embracing IoT-based smart city solutions and services to reduce crime rates and address the growing number of illicit activities.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall IoT in Smart Cities market and would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. The economies of the United States and Canada are both stable and well-established, allowing them to invest heavily in R&D and so contribute to the development of new technology. In addition, Network operators in this region are consistently investing in expanding and upgrading their telecom networks, as well as transitioning to 5G infrastructure using technologies like cloud edge computing and network slicing, accelerating the adoption of IoT in smart cities for low-cost, strategic urban management.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunners in the IoT in Smart Cities Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and Schneider Electric SE are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Robert Bosch GmbH, and Honeywell International, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in IoT in Smart Cities Market



Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Microsoft teamed up with Wejo Group, a global leader in connected vehicle data. Under this collaboration, Wejo Neural Edge would be integrated with Microsoft Azure to regulate the flow of data from vehicles with the help of edge processing in the car itself.



Nov-2021: Huawei cloud formed a partnership with Laiye, a provider of intelligent automation. Under this partnership, the two entities would boost digital transformation in Brazil with the help of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data.



Sep-2021: Huawei came into a partnership with Tatweer Misr, an Egyptian shareholding real estate company. Together, the two entities would deliver completely connected smart cities. Moreover, these two companies would provide sustainable and smart technological software solutions throughout Tatweer Misr's projects to assist develop a completely connected intelligent world.



May-2021: Siemens joined hands with Telefónica, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company. Following the collaboration, the two companies would provide integrated solutions for smart buildings. The collaboration would allow the two entities to offer a combined value proposition, including solutions for rising physical security, monitoring and operational and energy efficiency, and user experience and the digitalization of services where connectivity plays a prominent role.



Apr-2021: Schneider Electric partnered with NXN, a leading vendor for end-to-end smart digital services for digital transformation in the smart cities sector. Under this partnership, the two companies would provide next-generation solutions for the Arabian Gulf's urban ecosystems. Moreover, the two companies would work across various technologies for the real estate industry and national smart city initiatives, while bolstering gulf's developers and governments to install digital transformation programs.



Feb-2021: Siemens Advanta partnered with Bleutech Park which aims to redefine the workforce of the future. Following the partnership, the two companies would jointly develop the best-in-class smart city which brings the excellent Las Vegas mixed-use development one step closer to completion.



Feb-2021: Siemens teamed up with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, the two companies would utilize a hybrid cloud developed to provide an open, flexible, and more secure solution for manufacturers and plant operators to boost real-time value from operational data.



Feb-2021: Intel came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Following this partnership, the two companies would streamline IoT solutions development. Moreover, the companies provide IoT products and services that can decrease the complexity of solution development. In addition, the integrated capabilities of these two companies in hardware, software, cloud, and processing edge provide lucrative possibilities to develop an IoT solution rapidly, without hampering performance or security.



Oct-2020: Microsoft came into a partnership with Bentley Systems, an American-based software development company that develops, manufactures, licenses sells, and supports computer software and services for the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure. Under this partnership, Azure IoT Digital Twins of Microsoft would be integrated with the iTwins platform, enabling engineers, architects, constructors, and city planners of Bentley Systems to work within an exhaustive city-scale digital twin, enabling better decision-making, driving up operation efficiency, decreasing costs, and enhancing collaboration.



Jun-2020: Hitachi formed a multi-year partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Following this partnership, the two companies aimed to expedite the digital transformation of the manufacturing and logistics industries across Southeast Asia, North America, and Japan. Moreover, Hitachi would integrate its prominent solutions like Lumada, and its IoT-ready industrial controllers HX Series, with the Microsoft cloud platform, leveraging Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 to assist enterprises to drive up their workforce productivity and operational efficiency.



Jun-2020: Tech Mahindra signed an agreement with ITI Limited, a PSU manufacturing telecom, and defense equipment. Following the agreement, the two companies would jointly work towards 4G & 5G smart networks, Smart Cities, and Health Care services.



Jan-2020: Honeywell collaborated with Verizon, an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Following the collaboration, the two companies would assist utilities to accelerate and streamline the installation of new communication-enabled, intelligent sensors and controls for the smart electric grid. Under this collaboration, Managed Connectivity LTE solutions of Verizon would be integrated with advanced smart meters and other electric, gas, and water solutions of Honeywell. Through this integration, the two entities would boost energy savings by rapidly implementing smart electric grid technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2021: Hitachi Vantara, division of Hitachi, introduced improvements in the Lumada software platform and industry solutions to expedite the digital transformation of industrial processes. Through these improvements, the company would provide real-time, beneficial insights that expedite the ability to forecast problem areas, simplify production and maintenance, and develop a connected supply chain – leading to improved operational efficiency, minimal revenue disruptions, and product quality enhancements.



Dec-2020: Hitachi rolled out an IoT Platform for Buildings. The new solution is an advanced solution for buildings that offer innovative and efficient operation management for building equipment, and comfortable life in the buildings. Moreover, this platform would help customers to realize the development of smart buildings and smart cities with the help of digital technologies.



Sep-2020: Intel rolled out improved internet of things (IoT) capabilities. These new improvements include the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Atom x6000E series, and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J series which would provide the latest artificial intelligence (AI), security, functional safety, and real-time capabilities to edge customers.



Jan-2020: Siemens expanded its EnergyIP Meter Data Management (MDM) Software offering by creating the EnergyIP MDM Software as a Service (SaaS). Through this expansion, the company aimed to give utilities, municipalities, and co-ops a more flexible, expandable, and cost-effective way to access and manage their advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems while also improving meter-to-cash capabilities.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Siemens signed an acquisition agreement with the digital twin software of EcoDomus, an information technology firm focusing on improving the ways buildings are designed, built, managed, and retrofitted using BIM. Following the acquisition, Siemens aimed to expand its smart building portfolio. This acquisition would help Seimens to improve its current portfolio of digitalized buildings and maintain its industry-leading position in the dynamic market, providing its customers with the complete range of advances of BIM-based operations.



Oct-2021: Siemens took over Wattsense, a hardware and software company providing a plug-and-play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings such as schools, offices, warehouses, and retail. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to expand its building automation products offering outside of the large corporate real estate market.



Jun-2021: Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions division of Hitachi, completed the acquisition of Io-Tahoe, a subsidiary of the UK energy company Centrica. The Data Automation capabilities of Io-Tahoe would expand the governance and data quality capabilities of Lumada for enterprise and Industrial IoT Customers.



