New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250350/?utm_source=GNW
The global passenger rail transport market is expected to grow from $227.21 billion in 2021 to $250.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $357.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The passenger rail transport market consists of sales of passenger rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station where they board the train to a destination station.
The main types in the passenger rail transport market are medium-distance passenger transport, long-distance passenger transport, and short-distance passenger transport.The medium-distance passenger transport use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station to reach medium distance.
The market is segmented by service type into transportation and services allied to transportation (maintenance of railcars and rail tracks, switching of cargo, and storage) and by application into city and rural.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the passenger rail transport market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the passenger rail transport market.
The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimize energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction.These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement.
They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety.Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally.
Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.
The countries covered in the passenger rail transport market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250350/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.