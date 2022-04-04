For the 11th year in a row, TELUS maintains our leadership position with fewest complaints amongst national carriers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS continues to lead the industry with the fewest complaints amongst national carriers, confirmed by the 2021/2022 mid-year report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS). In the reporting period from August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, complaints about TELUS decreased by 16.9 per cent year-over-year. We are proud to once again differentiate ourselves from our peers on this important metric, particularly on the heels of our industry-leading 2021 customer growth of 960,000 new customers – a record high for TELUS – and blended Mobile Phone, Internet, Optik TV, Security and Voice churn all below one per cent for the year, and an industry-leading postpaid wireless churn that has been below one per cent for eight consecutive years. These three measurements demonstrate the growing demand for our superior network, innovative services, and exceptional customer service that when combined, improve the daily lives of our residential and business customers.

"While we are proud to see a meaningful decrease in complaints this year compared to last, we will not be satisfied until we receive zero complaints from our customers," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, Home Solutions & Customer Excellence. "The investments we make in our network and industry-leading customer service team year after year continue to set us apart from our national peers. I want to thank our customers for loyalty and candid feedback which helps us continually improve, and our entire TELUS team that demonstrates their commitment to going above and beyond for our customers every single day."

