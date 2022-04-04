PelicanCorp to Appear at the Common Ground Alliance Conference and Expo

IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is scheduled to present at the 2022 Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Conference and Expo in Anaheim, California, April 4-8, at the Marriott Anaheim. The CGA Conference is an important event for damage prevention stakeholders to assemble to share knowledge, data, and technology.
"We are committed to informing our industry about the latest technologies for preventing damage to underground infrastructure, optimizing workflows, and boosting safety," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We're excited to exchange the latest news, developments, and technology changes that will impact the surge in global infrastructure investments. The CGA Conference presents a unique opportunity to meet with damage prevention industry professionals from around the world."
Duane Rodgers will be on the panel for the program, Advancements for the Future of One Call Systems, Wednesday, April 6, at 10:30 AM in Platinum 7. The program examines the challenges facing One Call Centers and the damage prevention industry at large. The discussion will explore how technology and data are helping maintain efficient operations in today's rapidly changing landscape while driving innovation for the future.
"Networking with industry peers and adding our voice to the conversation is the best way for PelicanCorp to share the resources and best practices we've gathered from our global experience," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officer, PelicanCorp. "Collaboration and the sharing of new technologies are vital to the underground asset damage prevention industry."
The Common Ground Alliance aims to foster education and provide networking opportunities to attendees by integrating CGA committee meetings, industry-leading speakers, educational sessions, and discussion groups. The goal of the annual Expo remains the same, to facilitate and share the development of actionable insights the industry can use to help reduce damage to vital infrastructure.
Registration is open for the 2022 Common Ground Alliance online at https://cgaconference.com.
Stop by Booth #11 to enter to win a $5,000 trip to New Zealand, and learn more about PelicanCorp's latest technologies.
About PelicanCorp
PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.
