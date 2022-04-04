Fobi AI Welcomes Annie Chan To Senior Management Team As Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, B.C. , April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. TSXV (the "Company" or "FOBI"), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Chan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1st, 2022. This is the first time that Fobi has invested in a full-time CFO since the company was founded, highlighting the importance of this role to drive growth at Fobi at this pivotal time in the company's expansion.



Ms. Chan has over 15 years post-qualification experience with publicly listed companies covering sectors in SaaS, telecommunications, mining and financial services. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Financial Officer with RESAAS Services Inc., a real estate digital cloud platform, where she played a cross sectional role, enabling data driven decisions to acquire and engage RESAAS's 400,000 users. Prior to that, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Communications Inc., a fibre optic internet company where she was instrumental to its acquisition by a global conglomerate in 2017. With a focus on helping early revenue staged companies start, scale and exit, Ms. Chan brings diverse experience that aligns well with Fobi's planned growth. Ms. Chan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: "Annie's experience driving growth and revenue at emerging tech and cloud companies makes her the perfect choice to help take Fobi to the next level. As CFO, Annie is another key strategic addition to our team, and I look forward to working together and seeing her impact on our corporate strategy and growth initiatives."

CFO, Annie Chan stated: "I am excited to join Fobi at this inflection point in their growth trajectory. In a world where data is plenty but information is scattered, Fobi's focus on digital transformation converts static information into data that can be acted upon, enabling users to engage with their customers in a meaningful way. Fobi's continued AI-driven data and product innovations will only enhance the quality of its suite of products. I see significant scalability for Fobi and I look forward to working with the team in executing the Company's strategic and financial goals."

With Annie joining Fobi as CFO, Fobi's current part-time CFO Mark Lotz will end his tenure after ensuring a smooth transition period. Mark will be returning to his CPA consulting company, and Fobi would like to thank Mark for his contributions to the company.

Additional Disclosure

Appointment of Officer

The Company announces that on April 1st, 2022, Sheona Docksteader was appointed as an officer of the Company, as Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Docksteader has more than 10 years of Corporate Secretary & Securities Paralegal experience, with a particular focus working with small and mid-cap companies. She specializes in corporate governance, financings and continuous disclosure filing services for private and public companies with a comprehensive background in regulatory compliance.

Stock Option Granted to Insiders

The Company announces that in combination with the above noted appointments, 600,000 stock options were granted.

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi Website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.