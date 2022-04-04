ñol

Tessa Therapeutics Appoints Wilson W. Cheung as Chief Financial Officer

by Globe Newswire
April 4, 2022 6:00 AM | 5 min read

SINGAPORE, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessa Therapeutics Ltd. (Tessa), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation cancer treatments for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Wilson W. Cheung as its chief financial officer effective April 1, 2022. Mr. Cheung brings to Tessa more than 25 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance, compliance, and corporate leadership at both public and private companies with presence in both the U.S. and China. He joins Tessa as the Company is advancing the clinical exploration of its autologous CD30-CAR-T therapy (TT11) and its allogeneic CD30.CAR EBVST therapy (TT11X) programs.

As CFO, Mr. Cheung will lead Tessa's overall fiscal management, as well as the company's investor relations, and business development strategy. Mr. Cheung will initially operate in the U.S. before relocating to Tessa's global headquarters in Singapore. Mr. Cheung will report to John Ng, CTO and acting CEO.

"Adding a Chief Financial Officer with Wilson's track record of success, including private placement, IPO and public company experience, marks another important inflection for Tessa following the recent presentation of compelling clinical data from our TT11 and TT11X cell therapy programs at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)," stated Mr. Ng. "CAR-T is one of the most dynamic sectors in biotechnology, and we believe our autologous CD30-CAR-T therapy, TT11, and our allogeneic "off-the-shelf" CD30.CAR EBVST therapy, TT11X, place Tessa in a prime position to capitalize on expanding investor interest in the space. As CFO, Wilson will be our emissary to the investment community, while ensuring Tessa has the proper financial structures and discipline in place to enable our near-term and longer-range growth objectives."

Prior to Tessa, Mr. Cheung served as EVP and CFO at Apollomics Inc. during which time he led the efforts to complete a US$124 million Series C round. Prior to Apollomics, Mr. Cheung was CFO at KBP Biosciences, Inc. and served as SVP and CFO at SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he led the sale of SciClone to a private equity firm for more than US$600 million. Before SciClone, Mr. Cheung worked for Velti Plc as CFO and was responsible for leading the company's U.S. IPO and a follow-on offering that raised more than US$340 million. Prior to Velti Plc, Mr. Cheung served as CFO at AXT, Inc.

As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Mr. Cheung began his career in public accounting with KPMG LLP and Deloitte LLP. He holds a B.A. in Economic-Business from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and is a Certified Director of Corporate Governance from UCLA's Executive Program.

"I am excited to join the team at Tessa Therapeutics, especially at such an exciting time for the Company," stated Mr. Cheung. "With multiple milestones on the horizon, I look forward to working with John, the Board of Directors and my new colleagues to build Tessa into a global CAR-T leader."

About Tessa Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors. Tessa's lead clinical asset, TT11, is an autologous CD30-CAR-T therapy currently being investigated as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (Phase 2). TT11 has been granted RMAT designation by the FDA and PRIME designation by European Medicine Agency. Tessa is also advancing an allogeneic "off-the shelf" cell therapy platform targeting a broad range of cancers in which Epstein Barr Virus Specific T Cells (EBVSTs) are augmented with CD30-CAR. A therapy using this platform is currently the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial in CD30-positive lymphomas. Tessa has its global headquarters in Singapore, where the company has built a state of the art, commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility. For more information on Tessa, visit www.tessacell.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the fullest extent applicable) including, without limitation, with respect to various regulatory filings or clinical study developments of the Company. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "may", "assume" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to the Company's financial results, the ability to raise capital, dependence on strategic partnerships and licensees, the applicability of patents and proprietary technology, the timing for completion of the clinical trials of its product candidates, whether and when, if at all, the Company's product candidates will receive marketing approval, and competition from other biopharmaceutical companies. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company's products are expressly for investigational use pursuant to a relevant investigational device exemption granted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, or equivalent competent body.

Tessa Therapeutics Media Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
+1-212-375-2686
jbennett@tiberend.com

Dave Schemelia
+1-609-468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com


This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

by Gita Karunakaran
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
This Company Believes Biometrics Could Be One Of The New Super Powers Of The Digital World

In March 2017, Netflix’s official Twitter Inc. TWTR account tweeted "love is sharing a password."

Five years later, media reports created a furor, hinting that Netflix was considering ways to curtail password sharing with people beyond the main user’s household. 

Password sharing on digital streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN) Prime Video is common practice with multiple people sharing a single account with different user profiles. 

But what Netflix has taken issue with now, and is trying to curtail, is the unauthorized and illegal sharing of passwords through password-sharing marketplaces run by bad actors, which it says costs the company more than $6 million in annual revenue loss.

The consequences of credential-related cyber crime could prove to be very expensive for organizations if the spate of reported incidents is anything to go by. 

Some of the most significant password-related security breaches of the last year include those at Microsoft Corp. MSFT, SolarWinds Corp. SWI, and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY

Microsoft reported a cyberattack by Chinese hacking group Hafnium, which targeted thousands of its servers across the United States and affected government agencies and businesses, exposing the email communications of each affected organization.

In a separate incident, U.S. government agencies were compromised in a series of nationwide attacks involving software from the cyber security firm SolarWinds where hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its network monitoring software, allowing them to infiltrate companies that were using that software and gain access to their email communications. 

Cybercriminals apparently had access to GoDaddy’s systems for over two months before they were detected and their access blocked, by which time considerable damage had already been done.

Rising Cyber Crime Could Be Driving Companies’ Focus Toward Identity And Access Management

User credentials are the entry point to an organization’s data, and securing the network and access to data has become a top priority for businesses in the highly digital world.

Companies like BIO-key International Inc. BKYI, 3M Co. MMM,  Fujitsu Ltd. 6702, and Safran SA (SAF.PA) provide secure access management solutions in different parts of the world could play an important role in addressing the challenges that are inherent with password-based security solutions and the risk and cost associated with traditional methods of access management.

More organizations are moving away from password-based solutions to biometric authentication.  

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provides a type of authentication that verifies the actual identity of the individual behind the keyboard, and BIO-key says its world-class biometric platform integrates into its customers’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The company reports that it offers multiple Identity and Access Management system options when it comes to enforcing stronger security and multi-factor authentication. It is showcasing new innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit (Booth 232) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 22-24th. At the Summit, BIO-key will highlight new authentication methods, as additions to its current PalmPositiveTM palm scanning method, for its BIO-key MobileAuth™ mobile app, including FacePositive™ for server-secured facial recognition, device-based biometrics for Android and iOS, and new push token support.

It boasts decades of expertise in the field and claims it has a proven track record of successful Identity & Access Management (IAM) project delivery and strong customer relationships in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government. 

BIO-key says its signature product — PortalGuard® IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) — has flexible single sign-on and various authentication options to meet the security goals of most modern organizations to deliver an optimized user experience.

Features the company says make PortalGuard an attractive access management solution include:

  •  Accessibility to a suite of apps from multiple devices without requiring the user to manage numerous, difficult-to-remember passwords.
  • Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), including biometric authentication options like Identity-Bound Biometrics, to prevent unauthorized access if an attempt to access an application is made from outside of the company’s usual geography.
  • Reduced operational costs and a less heavy burden on tech support to enable  password resets because users can quickly reset their own passwords using their fingerprint as their authentication method of choice.

To learn more about BIO-key’s biometric solutions visit the company webpage.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

