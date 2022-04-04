United States Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Research Study 2022: Growth Opportunities in Cloud Data Storage, Cloud Networking, & Cloud Services

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Cloud Computing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cloud computing budget spending and contracts.
The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY2021.
The DoD uses cloud computing to enhance collaboration and reduce costs. Military bases use enterprise-wide clouds with data storage and retrieval requirements. Tactical forces in the field use deployable clouds.
DoD enterprise cloud networks with stable power and operating environments have realized real productivity and cost advantages. The DoD is a very large organization, and compared with non-government entities of similar size, its use of cloud computing is small, leaving great potential for future growth.
The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The DoD cloud computing budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Trends and Challenges
- Market Segmentation
- Technology Application Examples
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Program Funding by Department
- Program Funding by Type
- Representative Programs
- Representative Industry Participants
- Representative Contracts
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Data Storage
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Networking
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud Services
