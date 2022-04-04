Global Graphic Communications Market to 2026 - Growth of Content Marketing is Driving the Industry

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphic Communications Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphic communications market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Graphic communication is the use of visual signals to transmit messages to people using colors, textures, lines, and shapes that communicate not just messages but also emotions, attitudes, experiences, lifestyles, and concepts.
Market Drivers
Communication through graphical means often targets a larger audience base as they are labeled as pictures, graphics, animation has a universal appeal. This facilitates the market to expand by leaps by bounds. The globalization phenomenon coupled with the emergence of the internet and smartphones has aided the market to expand at a fast pace. Moreover, the emergence of blog posts, product launches, showcasing data and statistics in textual format, often fails to create a lasting impression on the target audience's mind. The use of graphic communication has the power to reach beyond language, class, gender, education, geography, and age to create a formidable impression of statements or products.
By type, general commercial printing holds the largest share as it is the most popularly used medium. By application, the education sector relies largely on this medium as graphical modes often attract the attention of the children at their early cognitive stages.
Growth Factors
Growth of content marketing
Today's timeline is heavily reliant on content marketing strategies either through blogs, videos, etc. Brands engage with these creators to market their product which increases their reach and proliferates the market. These blog posts and videos incorporate innovative graphical representations to attract consumers and increase their base. Another growing trend in the form of memes occupies a significant place in visual communication. Several brands have resorted to these mediums to promote their products, increase audience reach and make their presence feel in the market. As content marketing is expected to grow more in the upcoming years, it will exert a positive influence on the communication graphics market and thereby assist further expansion.
Internet connectivity and smartphones
According to the World Bank data, individuals using the internet in 2019 lies at approximately 57%. As people are exposed to the world through the internet, graphics communication is a commonly used form of representation due to its universal appeal. People connected to the internet continue to grow hastily and the uses of smartphones are pertinent among people, the graphic communications market is expected to grow by high rates in the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Graphic Communications Market
After the strike of the COVID-19 pandemic, there arose an immense tense situation regarding the safety protocols and regulatory measures issued by the national governments and international agencies. These organizations depended on graphical means through posters, advertisements, articles, to publish the matter and attract the eyes of the people. Research studies suggested that health communication should walk alongside visual communication, particularly when communicating risks during public health emergencies once materials combining both text and pictures have been highlighted as the greatest in improving understanding and comprehension. The market saw a marginally positive growth during the pandemic.
Competitive Insights
The market leaders in the Global Graphic Communications Market are HP Development Company, L.P, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Xerox Corporation, Pentagram, Graphic Communications Inc, Ricoh Company Ltd, Landor, Charlie Smith Design, and Canon. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Research Highlights
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. General Commercial Printing
5.3. Quick Printing
5.4. Digital Printing
5.5. Book Printing
5.6. Financial and Legal Printing
5.7. Others
6. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Education
6.3. Healthcare
6.4. Packaging
6.5. Government
6.6. Retail
6.7. Others
7. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative
8.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. HP Development Company, L.P
9.2. Konica Minolta Business Solutions
9.3. Xerox Corporation
9.4. Pentagram
9.5. Graphic Communications Inc
9.6. Ricoh Company Ltd
9.7. Landor
9.8. Charlie Smith Design
9.9. Canon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45v65g
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.