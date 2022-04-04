Liteye Systems and ELAC Sonar Announce US Partnership

Centennial, Colorado, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado —April 4, 2022- Liteye Systems, Inc. (USA) and ELAC Sonar (Germany), a Cohort plc company have announced a new partnership between the two companies. The agreement grants Liteye the right to market a portfolio of ELAC products and services in the United States.

The partnership provides the largest selection of world-class sonars as well as underwater communications systems, navigation echo sounders, transducers, and hydrophones.

"Liteye is excited to offer these advanced technologies through our Naval and Maritime solutions group," said Kenneth Geyer, CEO, and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems, Inc. "It's fortuitous that we're announcing this on the first day of Sea, Air, Space Expo 2022."

To find out more about these technologies contact Liteye at: liteyesales@liteye.com

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

About ELAC SONAR (https://www.elac-sonar.de)

ELAC SONAR is a market leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of hydroacoustic systems for naval applications. Its product portfolio includes SONAR solutions, underwater communication systems as well as navigation, and multibeam echo sounders. Its products are developed and manufactured in Kiel, Germany, and are renowned for their high reliability, robustness, and advanced technology.

