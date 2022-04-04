New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249523/?utm_source=GNW

There is a drastic increase in the growth of air pollution and assumed to get worse in upcoming year progresses. Air pollution can result in many serious diseases related to respiratory problems, which increased the demand for commercial air purifiers and residential air purifiers.



Residential air cleaners and air purifiers are used to remove contaminated air particles such as pollen, smoke, dander, and dust to enhance air quality. In-duct air purifiers and stand-alone air purifiers are the two main categories of air residential purifiers.



In-duct air purifiers system works along with central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and furnace unit to clear all the air coming inside. It makes sure to sanitize all the air coming through the air ducts into the workplace or home. In-duct air purifiers are designed to cover and clean a large area of a resident.



Stand-alone air purifiers are portable room purifier devices, designed to sanitize and clean a specific area of the room or office. It is entirely manufactured by high-impact polystyrene, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and plastic. High-efficiency filters are the main component to manufacture these air purifiers. Electronic air cleaners and fibrous media air filters technologies are used in residential air purification systems.



Impact of COVID 19



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has initiated various opportunities for air purifier manufacturers. The high-performance units, combining HEPA and installed carbon technologies to reduce the spread of the virus for specific rooms or spaces. Additionally, high-performance air purifiers can strain out the virus up to 1 micron, whereas COVIS-19 virus size was estimated at around 1.2 microns. The spread of awareness related to air purification among the consumers to avoid the impact of the COVID-19. Many manufacturers have extended the production of air purifiers with technological enhancements such as activated carbon purifiers, iconic filters, HEPA filters, and photo catalytic purifiers.



Air purifier business was acutely hindered since the lockdown was imposed globally. Online and Retail sales of the purifiers came to a halt due to the interruption in the logistics, supply chains, and online channels were allowed to deliver essential items. This caused a standstill in the sale of the residential air purifier depending on the end-users to create demand during the period. Manufacturers provided some solutions for the indoor environment, which would propel the demand in the coming decade



Market growth Factors



Increasing urbanization across the world



Rising population and industrialization have increased emissions of volatile chemicals, fine particulate matter poisonous gases, and biological components, resulting in higher levels of air pollution. Developing countries are observing higher levels of carbon emissions because of their industrial growth as well as lack of compliance with pollution monitoring and control rules. The migration of the population from remote to urban locations is likely to amplify this trend even more. In addition, the number of vehicles is also increasing with the rising urbanization all over the world, due to which, the amount of carbon that is being emitted from vehicles is also increasing. Moreover, the rising adoption of technologies is also accelerating the utilization of various home appliances.



Eliminates unpleasant odors from spaces



Various compounds, such as benzene, gasoline, and formaldehyde, decompose and emit an odor when exposed to the normal temperature. Moreover, Paints, upholstered furniture, aerosol sprays, and air fresheners all contain these chemicals, which are known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The odor of VOCs can make a user feel unwell. In addition, it can also impair the cognitive abilities of the user through the irritation caused by its odor. Low VOC levels across the ambient air can increase productivity as well as performance. HEPA and activated carbon filters incorporated in air purifiers are beneficial at trapping gases and particles, reducing pollution in the indoor environment.



Market Restraining Factors



High operational cost and technological limitations of the product



Most of the portable or stand-alone air purifiers can only monitor the air quality of a small area and don't have three-dimensional data collection capabilities. Rather than active monitoring sensor nodes, several air quality monitoring systems use passive monitoring sensor nodes, which require periodic and manual data updates. Utilizing wireless or other networks, active monitoring sensor nodes can automate data collecting, data transfer, and data storage. Due to the lack of active monitoring sensor nodes, technological restrictions connected with individual air purifiers may arise.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Standalone/Portable and In-Duct. The standalone/Portable segment garnered the highest revenue share in the residential air purifier market in 2020. These air purifiers are mainly assigned according to their easy operation, portability without changing any structure in the house. Standalone purifiers offer a wide range of sensors, are easy to maintain, controls and portable nature that make their perfect choice for residential or household applications.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into High-efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, and Others. The Activated Carbon segment recorded a significant revenue share in the residential air purifier market in 2020. These filters have excellent trapping capacity made for absorbing odors and gases from mold, cooking, pets, smoke, and chemicals. These technologies are used by the centres for the prevention of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) diseases.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the residential air purifier market with the highest revenue share in 2020. Urbanization and the rapid growth in industrialization along with increasing disposable income, growing population play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of this region. Countries like India and China tackle the problems related to worse air pollution and smog which result in increasing adaption of residential air purifiers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Residential Air Purifier Market. Companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Xiaomi Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, The Whirlpool Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dyson Limited, LG Electronics, Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Residential Air Purifier Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Panasonic launched WhisperAir Repair spot air purifier. The device features a lightweight and makes indoor air clean and fresh, Additionally, this product can be used for light commercial applications such as in hotels, educational facilities, elevators, subways, restaurants, and other public spaces, as well as residential applications such as bedrooms, walk-in closets, powder rooms, mudrooms, and pet areas.



Dec-2021: Sharp Business Systems, a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation rolled out an AIoT enabled air purifier 'FX-J80' in the Indian market. The air purifiers are built with the help of Plasmacluster Technology that removes dust, microbes, and viruses to provide natural and fresh air inside homes. In addition, FX-J80 offers natural, clean, and fresh air to keep your home a comfortable and safe place to breathe.



Oct-2021: Dyson launched two new air purifiers in India as India sees a rise in pollution levels. Dyson upgraded Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool for achieving fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration. The up-gradation in the device would block potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow.



Oct-2021: Dyson introduced a new generation of its air purifiers which can be controllable through the Dyson app from one's phone. The product would be enhanced with a cool fan, heating, and air purifying with its HP07 model and cooling and air purifying with its TP07 model. We're checking out the HP07 or Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool.



Jul-2021: Samsung rolled out technology Building Internet of Things Cloud (b.IoT Cloud) for remotely managing Samsung's Air Purifiers on a large scale with the help of a single device.



Jun-2021: Daikin introduced Daikin Air Purifier. This product is a portable room air purifier designed for improving indoor air quality (IAQ) while helping reduce the risk of airborne infections and pollutants.



May-2021: Diakin launched the MC55 series of Air Purifiers for the Middle East and African (MEA) region. The air purifiers are designed with Daikin's Unique Patented Streamer Technology, and come with features such as powerful suction, low noise, and is equipped with a high-performance Electrostatic HEPA filter to catch fine dust particles, which can be replaced after 10 years.



Mar-2021: QNET along with its partner Sharp Business Systems in India introduced SmartAir, a new state-of-the-art air purifier model. The SHARP-QNET was designed with the help of patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology (PCI) with proven efficacy in obliterating SARS-CoV-2 by 91.3% within 30 seconds. Additionally, it also features IoT functionality which enables it to connect with Wi-Fi and operated from anywhere on a smartphone through the ‘SHARP Air' mobile app.



May-2021: Dyson introduced the latest range of air purifiers, all five of them fashioned. The air purifiers launched with an updated filtration system which aimed at keeping the air around cleaner. The range includes Dyson Purifier Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, and Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde line which is designed for detecting and destroying formaldehyde, a colorless but strong-smelling gas that can be found in glue and paint



Nov-2020: Dyson introduced the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater for capturing pollutants and destroying formaldehyde, delivering cleaner air to every corner of the whole room in India. The air purifier features automatic sensing of indoor air pollution and activates the machine to purify throughout the whole room, capturing 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles and destroying formaldehyde continuously.



Oct-2020: Royal Philips launched the New Urban Living Series, air purifiers for strengthening its position in the industry. The series is built with AeraSense and VitaShield Intelligent Purification System technology, which would offer best-in-class filtration, removing 99.97% indoor air pollutants up to 0.003 microns.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Daikin North America, subsidiary of Daikin Industries completed the acquisition of Washington state companies Thermal Supply, the Premier Northwest distributor of HVAC and HVACR residential and commercial wholesaler and AirReps. The acquisition would help to expand its presence and service in the region from residential to commercial projects.



Geographical Expansions:



Mar-2021: Panasonic expanded its business in Thailand, with the launch of new product launch new product lines of housing equipment. This expansion would strengthen the company's air quality business, and enter into the modular construction housing business with a local partner.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Standalone/Portable and



• In-Duct



By Technology



• High-efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA)



• Activated Carbon



• Ionic Filters,



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Panasonic Corporation



• The Whirlpool Corporation



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Daikin Industries, Ltd.



• Dyson Limited



• LG Electronics, Inc.



• Sharp Corporation



• Honeywell International, Inc.



