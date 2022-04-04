New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Printing Technology, By Nature, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249526/?utm_source=GNW

Packaging and labelling plays an essential part in product sales since they assist to attract customers' attention. Marketers mostly employ them to persuade potential customers to buy a product. The package or product's label specifies how to use, transport, recycle, and/or destroy of the package or product.



Self-adhesive labels are a form of label that is used to apply to packaging. The essential information about the product is displayed on these labels. Self-adhesive labels are a multi - layered system with printed information on the surface. Release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material are common layers. The silicone-coated paper or plastic release liner is used. Self-adhesive labels are used in a variety of packaging applications to show information, which helps to raise brand recognition. Self-adhesive labels are used to transmit important information such as the barcode, track and trace coding, product description, and authentication coding.



Self-adhesive labels can have a beautiful appearance, which boosts brand recognition and customer attention. Inkjet printer photocopiers and Laser printers are used to print self-adhesive labels. Since they stick to the surface whenever pressure is applied, self-adhesive labels are also known as pressure sensitive labels.



The market growth is being fueled by strong growth in the transportation and logistics industry throughout the world. Strict government food safety rules in emerging nations are a driving force behind the growth of the Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Moreover, rising demand for consumer goods items, as well as the flexible packaging sector, might present the market with many development prospects in the near future.



Impact of COVID 19



The global market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including producing and delivering particular items. The supply chain is anticipated to be disrupted as nations impose strict restrictions to limit the spread of diseases. During the pandemic, most industrial organisations would struggle to keep supply and logistics networks running.



The medical and food supply chains rely heavily on labelling and label technologies. Following the purchase of a product, they supply customers and supermarkets with product information. They also allow doctors and pharmaceutical businesses to send personalised information to each patient and make products tracing and monitoring easier across the value chain. Labeling is one of the industries that plays a critical part in guaranteeing the safe and secure supply of food and pharmaceutical items across the world.



Market Growth Factors:



Population growth in cities



The rise in demand for self-adhesive labels in items such as medications, drinks, FMCGs (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), and consumer durables is due to the growing urban population. The demographic transition from rural to urban regions has accelerated the rate of growth in APAC. According the United Nations Population Division, APAC's overall population is expected to reach 5.1 billion people by 2050, with cities accounting for at least 68 percent of the total. By 2050, this trend, along with global population growth, may bring another 2.5 billion people to metropolitan areas, with Asia and Africa accounting for nearly all of this expansion. Improved living conditions will raise demand for branded goods, resulting in an increase in demand for self-adhesive labels.



Increasing Demand from Consumer Goods Sector to Aid Market Growth



Self-adhesive labels are commonly used to explain the contents of a product, as well as the production date, expiration date, and other pertinent information. This element aids in the selection of the correct product based on the label description, logo, and directions. The food and beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries all utilise these labels. Demand is being driven by rising worldwide demand for packaged foods, apparel, consumer durables, electronics, and non-durable products. The demand for consumer goods is expanding as the world's population grows, and the consumption of items on a regular basis drives market growth even more.



Market Restraining Factors:



Wet-glue labels have several advantages over self-adhesive labels



Wet-glue labels do not have a pre-applied adhesive; instead, the adhesive is applied after the printing and before the label is placed to the object. When compared to self-adhesive labels, they are less expensive since they do not require the purchase of raw ingredients like adhesives and release liners. Wet-glue labels are simple to make since they don't need to be coated with an adhesive, which cuts down on manufacturing time. Buyers like wet-glue labels because they may be preserved for a long time, resulting in less waste. Because the technologies used in label production are costly for a small industrial sector, the cost-to-benefit ratio has been a major worry for small producers. Because minor industrial sectors do not require large quantities of labels, they do not choose high-quality labels or use technology to produce them.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Release Liner and Linerless. Linerless labels are limited to rectangular and square shape, whereas release liner labels may be cut into any form. The market for linerless labels, like the market for release liner labels, is expected to increase steadily. Hence, linerles labels are favoured from an environmental standpoint because their creation produces less waste and uses less paper.



Printing Technology Outlook



Based on Printing Technology, the market is segmented into Flexography, Digital Printing, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress, and Others. Flexography is anticipated to dominate the industry based on printing technology. Flexography is a printing technique that works on the same principle as a stamp. It's an excellent option for a large-scale order. It is a more efficient approach to generate huge quantities with high-quality output than digital presses since it works at a higher speed. As the quantity of labels rises, the cost per label drops. Another advantage is that there is a wide selection of substrates from which to pick.



Nature Outlook



Based on Nature, the market is segmented into Permanent, Removable and Repositionable. Removable labels are intended for one-time usage only and can be removed once they have served their purpose. Removable labels are easy to remove in one piece and leave no adhesive residue or marks on the substrate. Removable labels are ideal for bar codes, price tags, energy tags, bottles, jars, containers, and coupons because of their qualities. Tags with special pricing are used for sales that may be discarded when the promotion has ended. Removable labels are projected to see increased demand from the industrial and commercial sectors.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, E-Commerce, Retail Labels, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Others. For fresh food, fish, meat, seafood, fresh vegetables, poultry, and ready meals, a great range of self-adhesive labels are employed. The self-adhesive labels market has grown as demand for convenience and high-quality food items has increased. Labeling is used in the food and beverage industry to offer ingredient information, product identification, and warnings. To guarantee that the adhesive does not damage the food components, self-adhesive label producers must adhere to the regulatory criteria.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The APAC region is expected to dominate the self-adhesive labels market in value terms and volume. Due to economic effectiveness, ready availability of raw materials, and need for product labelling from densely populated nations such as India and China, the use of self-adhesive labels has expanded in the area. The market for self-adhesive labels in APAC is likely to be driven by the rising spectrum of applications of self-adhesive labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care sectors in the region. Expanding populations of these geographies provide a large client base for FMCG and food & beverage products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Multi-Color Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Sun Capital Partners), Fuji Seal International, Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Lintec Corporation, Skanem AS, All4Labels Group GmbH (Triton Investments Advisers LLP), and Lecta Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Self-Adhesive Labels Market



Nov-2021: Lecta introduced its broad range of Adestor Sheets including Adestor PET Laser Matt White facestock, Adestor Stonepaper 144 DfE, Adestor Laid White WS, and Adestor Kraft Brown 70. This range features the full suite of self-adhesive facestock available in sheets from Lecta.



Nov-2021: All4Labels Global Packaging Group acquired Labelprint24, a German-based innovative e-commerce company for individual packaging solutions. From this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its production network and portfolio as well as create a leading group of online service providers.



Jul-2021: Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) completed the acquisition of Hexagon Holdings, a Singapore-based privately owned company. The company aimed to create an impressive Australian network as well as strengthen market leadership in the region by bringing together all the subsidiaries of Hexagon, including Label Partners AU, Adhesif Labels NZ, Hally Labels AU, Rapid Labels NZ, Kiwi Labels NZ, and Hally Labels NZ.



Apr-2021: Mactac, a Lintec Company took over Duramark Products Inc., a manufacturer, and distributor of a range of adhesive products. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand the production capability of adhesive papers and films for labels by getting immediate access to the production equipment that the company needed.



Jan-2020: Skanem Stavanger took over 9-color FA-22 from Nilpeter, producer of the label and narrow-web printing machinery. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer maximum levels of stability and enhanced printing results on various substrates. Moreover, the FA-22 is best fitted for the company's commitment to sustainability, renewable products, and reusable materials.



Jul-2019: Coveris took over Amberley Labels, a manufacturer of high-quality self-adhesive labels based in the UK. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enhance its digital printing technology capabilities, expand into new markets as well as boost its Labels & Board business, focused on serving the fresh, chilled, and ambient markets.



Jul-2018: SATO rolled out an environmentally responsible direct thermal linerless labeling solution with low-priced ownership. From this launch, the company would eliminate the requirement of a release linear through specially formulated release coating and optional perforated tear lines.



Jun-2018: Huhtamaki completed the acquisition of Ajanta Packaging, an India-based growing glass bottle-packaging company. From this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position in the pressure-sensitive label business.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Release Liner



• Linerless



By Printing Technology



• Flexography



• Digital Printing



• Lithography



• Screen Printing



• Gravure



• Letterpress,



• Others



By Nature



• Permanent



• Removable



• Repositionable



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Consumer Durables



• E-Commerce



• Retail Labels



• Home & Personal Care



• Pharmaceuticals



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Multi-Color Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice)



• Coveris Holdings S.A. (Sun Capital Partners)



• Fuji Seal International, Inc.



• Sato Holdings Corporation



• CCL Industries, Inc.



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• Lintec Corporation



• Skanem AS



• All4Labels Group GmbH (Triton Investments Advisers LLP)



• Lecta Ltd.



