Worldwide Electric Vehicle Market 2022-2030: Featuring Ampere Vehicles, Chevrolet Motor Company, Daimler and Toyota Among Others

The report incorporates the study of the global electric vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. An electric vehicle functions on electricity and does not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as its power source. The chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, the usage of alternative fuel and electricity in these vehicles leads to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly. The advent of electric vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world. Automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles due to the increase in vehicle emission regulations.
Factors such as an increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission vehicles, stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission along with a reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries and increasing fuel costs supplement the growth of the electric vehicle market. Moreover, factors such as lack of charging infrastructure, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety & serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the electric vehicle market. However, technological advancements, proactive government initiatives and the development of self-driving electric vehicle technology provide opportunities for the growing electric vehicle market.
The global electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, vehicle class, top speed, vehicle drive type, and region. By type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). By vehicle type, it is classified into tw-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By vehicle class, it is classified into mid-priced and luxury class.
Based on top speed the global electric vehicle market is segmented into less than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and more than 125 MPH. By vehicle drive type, the market is segmented into front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. By region, the market is analyzed across North, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles
- Stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission
- Reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries
- Increasing fuel costs
Restraints
- Lack of charging infrastructure
- High manufacturing cost
- Range anxiety and serviceability
Opportunities
- Technological advancements
- Proactive government initiatives
- Development of self-driving electric vehicle technology
Indian Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market
Drivers
- Rising Number of Initiatives and Investments Undertaken by Government Along With Private Players
- Increasing Adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles Across the Country
Challenges
- Recent Developments in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market in India
- List of EV Infrastructure Providers in India
- Is the Indian market consolidated or fragmented?
Companies Mentioned
- Ampere Vehicles
- Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd
- BMW AG
- BYD Company Limited
- Chevrolet Motor Company
- Daimler AG
- Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Hero Electric
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Karma Automotive
- Kia Corporation
- Lucid Group, Inc.
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
- NIO
- Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.
- Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Rivain
- Tata Motors
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- WM Motor
- Xiaopeng Motor
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
By Vehicle Type
- Tw-Wheelers
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
By Vehicle Class
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury
By Top Speed
- Less Than 100 MPH
- 100 to 125 MPH
- More Than 125 MP
By Vehicle Drive Type
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All Wheel Drive
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
