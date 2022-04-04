Global $5.22 Billion Insurance, Reinsurance and Insurance Brokerage Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025, 2030F

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Mode, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market reached a value of nearly $5,227.1 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5,227.1 billion in 2020 to $7,404.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 and reach $9,670.1 billion in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising healthcare costs, increase in natural disasters and government led insurance reforms.



Going forward, increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, impact of COVID-19, reinsurance adoption for healthcare, growth of the middle-class in emerging markets and increase in home ownership and mortgages will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market in the future include lack of trust in insurance companies and non-investment grade.



North America was the largest region in the insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market, accounting for 33.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market will be South America, and, Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.4% and 10.9% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.5% and 8.4% respectively.



The global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market is fragmented, with a large number of top players and small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.84% of the total market in 2020. The market consolidation can be attributed to the partnerships and collaborations among the players in the industry to save costs, enhance their product offerings and expand geographically.

The market is expected to be concentrated state in near future with the adoption of acquisition and merger strategies by the players to enter and expand into newer geographies. The Berkshire Hathaway was the largest competitor with 3.90% share of the market, followed by Allianz with 2.98%, Ping An Insurance with 2.32%, AXA with 2.13%, China Life Insurance Company Limited with 1.77%, People's Insurance Company of China with 1.62%, Munich Re with 1.24%, Japan Post Holdings with 1.18%, Assicurazioni Generali with 0.86%, and Swiss Re Ltd. with 0.84%.



The top opportunities in the insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market segmented by type will arise in the insurance segment, which will gain $1,916.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $1,137.6 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in segment by end-user will arise in the corporate segment, which will gain $1,183.5 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market size will gain the most in the USA at $462.7 billion.



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Growing Demand For Life Insurance

12.3. The Wave Of Digitalization

12.4. Increase In Premium Income For Reinsurance Companies

12.5. Financial Impact

12.6. Future Outlook



13. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



