Global Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless Market Report 2022: 6G Communication Services will Achieve Initial Commercialization During 2028 to 2030

The report also assesses 6G market commercialization including opportunities for infrastructure development and equipment deployment as well as a realization of applications and services.

The report also analyzes 6G market use cases by industry vertical. The report provides 6G market sizing for 2022 through 2030, with the lower end of the range focused primarily on technology development, and the latter end of the range focused on 6G market commercialization.

In its fourth year of analyzing the emerging six-generation wireless market, the publisher of this report is the leading market research company focused upon emerging 6G technologies, capabilities, solutions, applications and services.

This report edition expands upon previous analysis focused primarily upon emerging 6G technologies. This edition evaluates 6G development including technology investment, R&D, prototyping and testing.

Sixth Generation Wireless Technologies



Expanding upon the trend started with technologies supporting 5G capabilities, 6G will be integrated with a set of previously disparate technologies. Several key technologies will converge with 6G including AI, big data analytics, and computing. 6G networks will extend the performance of existing 5G capabilities along with expanding the scope to support increasingly new and innovative applications across the realms of communications, sensing, wireless cognition, and imaging.



Whereas 5G leverages mmWave in the microwave frequency range, 6G will take advantage of even smaller wavelengths at the Terahertz (THz) band in the 100 GHz to 3 THz range. While the impact to the Radio Access Network (RAN) for 5G is substantial, it will be even bigger with 6G networks, which is driven largely by a substantial increase in frequency, which will facilitate the need for antennas virtually everywhere.



Just as there have been, and will continue to be, many challenges with 5G, so will there be many new challenges with 6G. One of those challenges will be developing commercial transceivers for THz frequencies. This is largely an area in which electronics component providers must innovate. For example, semiconductor providers will need to deal with extremely small wavelengths and correspondingly small physical size of RF transistors and how they will interwork with element spacing of THz antenna arrays.



6G wireless will also exploit some completely new RAN approaches to increasing bandwidth and reducing latency, such as sub-THz radio frequencies and visible light spectrum, as well as leverage enhancements to existing radio methods, such as advanced MIMO technologies to increase spectral efficiency. This will include some innovative methods such as angular momentum multiplexing, combining multi-RAT and 3D multi-link connectivity, along with ultra-dense radio access point deployment such as hyper-extension of the small cell concept in a HetNet environment.



Select Report Findings:

6G communication services will achieve initial commercialization during 2028 to 2030

Pre-commercial 6G infrastructure and testbeds market will reach nearly $5 billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific region will lead 6G core and RF investment, followed by the US and Europe

6G technologies are best characterized as ultra-secure, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and ultra-short-range oriented capabilities

Network optimization beyond 5G will rely upon smart surfaces with solutions for 6G networks and devices reaching $16 billion by 2035

Post commercialization investment in 6G technologies will be dominated by short-range wireless use cases as well as peer-to-peer networking

6G wireless will drive a new wave of electronics innovation including device power management, miniaturization, networking, and edge computing

Communications with 6G will depend on device peering for short-chain connectivity for short-range communications and long-chain connectivity for front-haul and back-haul

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining 6G Wireless

2.2 6G Roadmap: Evolution to 6G Wireless Networks

2.3 Beyond 5G Evolution, 5G Context, and 6G

2.4 6G Network Elements

2.5 6G Features

2.6 6G Benefits

2.7 6G Growth Drivers

2.8 6G Market Challenges

2.9 6G Business Models

2.10 6G Value Chain

2.11 6G Economic and Cultural Impacts

2.12 6G Research Initiatives and Industry Development



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 6G Spectrum Evolution

3.2 6G Network Management and Orchestration

3.3 6G Communication Infrastructure

3.4 6G Communication Technology

3.5 6G Enabling Technology

3.6 6G Infrastructure Market

3.7 6G R&D Investments

3.8 6G Testbeds for Technology Acceptance and Market Development

3.9 6G Solution Areas

3.10 6G Use Cases and Potential Applications

3.11 6G Synergies with Next Generation Computing



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 AT&T

4.2 Autotalks

4.3 Broadcom Corporation

4.4 China Telecom

4.5 China Unicom

4.6 Cisco Systems

4.7 Corning Incorporated

4.8 DARPA

4.9 DeepSig

4.10 Ericsson

4.11 Facebook Connectivity

4.12 Federated Wireless

4.13 Fujitsu

4.14 Google

4.15 Huawei

4.16 InterDigital

4.17 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

4.18 Keysight Technologies

4.19 LG Corporation

4.20 MediaTek

4.21 Motorola Solutions

4.22 Nanyang Technological University

4.23 National Science Foundation

4.24 Nokia (Bell Labs)

4.25 NEC Corporation

4.26 NTT DoCoMo

4.27 NVidia

4.28 NYU Wireless

4.29 Orange

4.30 NGMN Alliance

4.31 Qualcomm

4.32 Samsung Electronics

4.33 SK Telecom

4.34 T-Mobile

4.35 TU Braunschweig

4.36 ComSenTer (University of California)

4.37 University of Oulu (6G Flagship)

4.38 Virginia Diodes

4.39 National Instrument Corp.

4.40 Virginia Tech

4.41 Verizon Wireless

4.42 ZTE

4.43 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited



5.0 6G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2030

5.1 6G Infrastructure Market 2024 - 2030

5.2 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment 2024 - 2030

5.3 6G Testbeds Market 2024 - 2030

5.4 6G Investment 2022 - 2030



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Telecom Operators

6.18 OTT Service Providers

6.19 Enterprise and Government



7.0 Appendix

7.1 5G Technologies in Support of 6G Evolution

7.2 5G Applications to Expedite 6G Evolution

7.3 5G Service Market 2022 - 2030

7.4 5G New Radio Application Market 2022 - 2030

