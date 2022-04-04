Worldwide Airport Retailing Industry to 2027 - Featuring Airport Retail Group, Autogrill and Dufry Among Others

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Retailing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airport retailing market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.06% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Airport retailing includes services like hotels, nursing homes, car rental outlets, exchange offices, banks, and drugstores. It also comprises books and magazines, gifts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and accessories, optics, and souvenirs stores. Besides this, it assists in providing convenience to people traveling by delivering a variety of merchandise. As it also aids in generating brand awareness, airport retailing is finding extensive application in airports across the globe.
Airport Retailing Market Trends:
The flourishing travel and tourism industry on account of rising bleisure travel represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, a significant increase in the time spent by passengers at airports due to early check-in times for security and operational concerns has positively influenced the demand for airport retailing worldwide. This can also be attributed to the surging disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of individuals around the world.
Furthermore, as retail stores at airports are duty-free, which is exempted payment of local or national taxes, they allow travelers to purchase available products at a relatively cheaper rate. This, in confluence with numerous initiates undertaken by brands to customize their offering and improve the overall shopping experience of travelers, is creating a favorable market outlook.
Moreover, brands are engaging in extensive research activities to collect data related to location, flight schedules, and the number of passengers in the flight. These activities assist brands in keeping check of warehouses, adopting price skimming strategies, and conducting promotional activities to meet the preferences of the customer base. Additionally, the market is projected to impel on account of the rising trend of bringing souvenirs while traveling.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global airport retailing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, airport size and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
- Liquor and Tobacco
- Perfumes and Cosmetics
- Fashion and Accessories
- Food and Beverages
- Others
Breakup by Airport Size:
- Large Airport
- Medium Airport
- Small Airport
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Retailers
- Departmental Stores
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airport Retail Group LLC, Autogrill S.p.A., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd. (China International Travel Service Co. Ltd.), DFS Group Ltd. (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton), Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., KING POWER International and Lagardere Travel Retail (Lagardere Group).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global airport retailing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport retailing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the airport size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global airport retailing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Airport Retailing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Liquor and Tobacco
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Perfumes and Cosmetics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fashion and Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Food and Beverages
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Airport Size
7.1 Large Airport
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium Airport
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Small Airport
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Direct Retailers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Specialty Retailers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Departmental Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airport Retail Group LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Autogrill S.p.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd. (China International Travel Service Co. Ltd.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 DFS Group Ltd. (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dubai Duty Free
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Dufry AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Duty Free Americas Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Flemingo International Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 KING POWER International
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Lagardere Travel Retail (Lagardere Group)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
