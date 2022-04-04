Norwegian health club Fresh Fitness signs Agillic to build better training habits

Press release, Copenhagen, 4 April 2022

The Norwegian low-cost health club Fresh Fitness is on a mission to help members improve their training habits – and keep loyalty and retention levels high – by turning their sweat, tears, and data into personalised communication and motivation, using Agillic for the activation.

Fresh Fitness is a Norwegian health club owned by SATS, the leading provider of fitness and training services in the Nordics, offering fitness classes, personal training, open gym and more. Its goal is to help its clients build a consistent workout habit that is sustainable and enjoyable, keeping engagement levels high.

Fresh Fitness has already been working with Agillic technology partner Exerp for several years. The Danish member management solution handles everything membership-related for Fresh Fitness, from entrance controls to booking to billing and beyond. In managing these membership aspects, Exerp collects data on training frequency, additional purchases, locations visited, classes taken and more. However, without a marketing automation platform, the data accumulation largely sit idle.

Now, Fresh Fitness is ready to take the customer experience to the next level and has signed Agillic to capitalise on this untapped data potential. With the existing Agillic-Exerp integration, Fresh Fitness can funnel the data right into Agillic to start sending data-driven, highly personalised communications almost immediately. Says Fresh Fitness's Marketing Manager, Martine Sanne-Skaget:

"With Exerp already managing our subscriptions and collecting data on our customers' training habits, we knew it was time to take our customer communication to the next level. We are thrilled to have Agillic's help taking all this data to help our customers build better habits."

With the Exerp data, Fresh Fitness is implementing various customer journeys, including welcome flows, subscription information, communicating around recipient interests, class recommendations, product upselling, and inspiration throughout the customer lifetime. Says Exerp's Director of Professional Services Luis González:

"The combination of Agillic and Exerp addresses several key pain points within the fitness industry: namely, keeping engagement level high, reducing churn, re-engaging previous clients and upselling new products and classes. After working with Fresh Fitness and identifying its needs, we knew that Agillic is the perfect partner to help it leverage all the data we are already collecting to help it achieve its business goals."

Says Agillic's CCO Bo Sannung:

"We are so pleased to be collaborating with Exerp once again to help Fresh Fitness boost retention and reduce churn. We have already worked together with Exerp for several clients, such as FitnessWorld and VivaGym, and the results of our collaboration are clearly powerful. We can't wait to show Fresh Fitness what we can do together!"

