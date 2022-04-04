Norwegian health club Fresh Fitness signs Agillic to build better training habits

Press release, Copenhagen, 4 April 2022
The Norwegian low-cost health club Fresh Fitness is on a mission to help members improve their training habits – and keep loyalty and retention levels high – by turning their sweat, tears, and data into personalised communication and motivation, using Agillic for the activation.
Fresh Fitness is a Norwegian health club owned by SATS, the leading provider of fitness and training services in the Nordics, offering fitness classes, personal training, open gym and more. Its goal is to help its clients build a consistent workout habit that is sustainable and enjoyable, keeping engagement levels high.
Fresh Fitness has already been working with Agillic technology partner Exerp for several years. The Danish member management solution handles everything membership-related for Fresh Fitness, from entrance controls to booking to billing and beyond. In managing these membership aspects, Exerp collects data on training frequency, additional purchases, locations visited, classes taken and more. However, without a marketing automation platform, the data accumulation largely sit idle.
Now, Fresh Fitness is ready to take the customer experience to the next level and has signed Agillic to capitalise on this untapped data potential. With the existing Agillic-Exerp integration, Fresh Fitness can funnel the data right into Agillic to start sending data-driven, highly personalised communications almost immediately. Says Fresh Fitness's Marketing Manager, Martine Sanne-Skaget:
"With Exerp already managing our subscriptions and collecting data on our customers' training habits, we knew it was time to take our customer communication to the next level. We are thrilled to have Agillic's help taking all this data to help our customers build better habits."
With the Exerp data, Fresh Fitness is implementing various customer journeys, including welcome flows, subscription information, communicating around recipient interests, class recommendations, product upselling, and inspiration throughout the customer lifetime. Says Exerp's Director of Professional Services Luis González:
"The combination of Agillic and Exerp addresses several key pain points within the fitness industry: namely, keeping engagement level high, reducing churn, re-engaging previous clients and upselling new products and classes. After working with Fresh Fitness and identifying its needs, we knew that Agillic is the perfect partner to help it leverage all the data we are already collecting to help it achieve its business goals."
Says Agillic's CCO Bo Sannung:
"We are so pleased to be collaborating with Exerp once again to help Fresh Fitness boost retention and reduce churn. We have already worked together with Exerp for several clients, such as FitnessWorld and VivaGym, and the results of our collaboration are clearly powerful. We can't wait to show Fresh Fitness what we can do together!"
For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful and profitable customer experiences.
Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)
For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.